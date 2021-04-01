DANBURY, Conn., April 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage origination and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology in 2021. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent, which includes American Banker, and Best Companies Group.

“We believe strongly in the importance of community and regional banking and in increasing access to homeownership, to include underserved communities. When your mission is service-oriented, you tend to attract like-minded individuals to the team,” said Promontory MortgagePath CEO and Founder Gene Ludwig. “We have a truly collaborative, people-first culture where everyone from our technologists, coders, and programmers to our senior mortgage-industry and compliance veterans work alongside each other in pursuit of this shared vision.”

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

“Promontory MortgagePath’s greatest asset is our workforce, and in the midst of an unprecedented year for the mortgage industry, our team quickly pivoted to adjust to the unique operational challenges created by the pandemic in order to ensure the success of our clients,” said Promontory MortgagePath Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte. “Given this award is driven by our own employee survey responses, we are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology not only by Arizent, but also by our internal team.”

“This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy,” said David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. “This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry.”

The 2021 list was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com. To learn more about open positions at Promontory MortgagePath, visit mortgagepath.com/careers.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

