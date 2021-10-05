DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage fulfillment services, announced Guild Mortgage Correspondent as the most recent addition to its investor network. As part of its comprehensive mortgage fulfillment services, Promontory MortgagePath manages investor relationships on behalf of its community lending clients, facilitating new relationships for clients seeking investor partners and adding and delivering to new investors based on clients’ existing relationships. Guild Mortgage Correspondent is the latest investor to join the company’s extensive network of investors.

“As lenders advance their investor relationships, their ownership of the origination processes increases — and so does their earning potential. Through Promontory MortgagePath’s investor network, we’ve been able to provide significant value to our clients by facilitating introductions to leading industry investors like Guild Mortgage Correspondent and providing education to help define our clients’ journey to the secondary market,” said Debora Aydelotte, Chief Operating Officer at Promontory MortgagePath. “Given where Promontory MortgagePath sits inside our clients’ organizations and our extensive network of industry connections, it only makes sense for us to help facilitate and manage these vital relationships, and we are especially proud to add Guild Mortgage Correspondent to our expanding investor network.”

In addition to facilitating community lenders’ entry into the secondary market, Promontory MortgagePath can also connect community lenders to new investors or help them expand or advance their existing investor relationships, resulting in increased profitability. Leveraging custom analyses to account for investors’ processes and tolerances during loan origination, Promontory MortgagePath ensures efficient and effective loan delivery to investors on behalf of its clients.

Coupled with Promontory MortgagePath’s comprehensive, tech-driven mortgage fulfillment services, lenders can maintain control of all aspects of the origination process — including its contractual relationships with investors — while leaning on Promontory MortgagePath’s expertise to create and manage a compliant, efficient, scalable loan manufacturing process that supports the lender’s secondary market goals.

“As any mortgage lender knows, originating the loan is only half the battle, and for community lenders in particular, finding the right investment partnerships to support their non-portfolio products can be especially challenging,” said Promontory MortgagePath Managing Director and Head of Bank Relations Paul C. Katz. “We’re pleased to add to the pool of resources we provide to our community lending clients and look forward to enhancing their relationships with the industry’s prominent secondary market investors.”

As part of its education efforts, Promontory MortgagePath has released its Guide to the Residential Lending Secondary Market, which provides community lenders with an introduction to selling loans and mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) to investors. Lenders that would like to learn more about Promontory MortgagePath and/or its investor network can contact Paul Katz at paul.katz@mortgagepath.com. Investors interested in becoming part of Promontory MortgagePath’s investor network should reach out to Louann Bernstone, managing director and head of investor relationships, at louann.bernstone@mortgagepath.com.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

News Source: Promontory MortgagePath