SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, has introduced Product 360, a pure cloud approach to address lingering deficiencies of traditional PLM tools.

“With Product 360, we are announcing that old PLM has had its day. For more than two decades, it’s failed to deliver on its promise of enterprise product collaboration,” says Ray Hein, co-founder and CEO, Propel. “Manufacturers need technology to help them collaborate broadly and pivot quickly. Legacy PLM, which is primarily deployed on premise and confined to engineering, just doesn’t cut it anymore.”

Built on the world’s most trusted business cloud platform, Propel enables manufacturers to fully engage their entire value chain across the product lifecycle. In doing so, PLM finally delivers meaningful collaboration between customers, suppliers, R&D (product, engineering, manufacturing, quality), and go-to-market (sales, service, marketing) teams. With Propel, a single platform equips the enterprise with the data, insight, and context needed to create winning products efficiently, commercialize them successfully, and correct issues decisively.

The result: manufacturing companies deliver better products faster, win more business, and grow margins. Propel customers include major consumer brands like Roku and Vizio; large enterprises like Zoetis and Masco; and newly public companies like Inari Medical, Eargo, and Desktop Metal.

Benefits delivered by Propel include:

* ncreased engineer-to-order throughput by 500%

* Reduced time to market by 30%

* Improved product margins by up to 50%

* Reduced month-end reporting duration from 5 days to 5 minutes

* Reduced warranty costs by 30%

Propel also delivers:

* Deployments which are up to 70% faster than those of traditional on-premise PLM

* Total flexibility with a range of low code/no code extensibility options, whereas legacy PLM solutions require code development for customization

* An intuitive and highly-productive user experience

* A customer satisfaction score of 100% for nine months running

From a platform perspective, it’s clear that the cloud is a strategic imperative for product development. According to CIMdata’s 2021 Cloud-SaaS Adoption in PLM report, 28% of industrial respondents have already moved to cloud PLM while 66% of those using on-premise PLM are considering such a move.

Per Michael Farr, VP Operations, MSA Safety. “For our business, going to the cloud was a no-brainer. And among the cloud PLM options, Propel was the clear choice for us. Compared to other systems we’ve used, it has a much more intuitive user experience, it’s faster to deploy, and it inherits the power of the Salesforce platform. The return on investment with Propel was nearly instantaneous. Processes which used to take months now take days.”

Product 360 is available now. In addition, Propel continues its aggressive innovation with three major releases per year.

The Spring 2021 release is also available and features the following highlights:

* Greater productivity and reduced overhead through streamlined management of Office 365 documents

* Enhanced employee proficiency and compliance with new training capabilities

* Improved security and protection for sensitive data when collaborating with external partners through new sharing rules

* Reduced IT complexity through more efficient integration of disparate enterprise systems with the Propel Enterprise Integration Framework (EIF) and release-based APIs

To learn more about Propel’s vision for Product 360, visit https://www.propelplm.com/.

About Propel

Propel enables Product 360, the modern way to take products from concept to customer. Born in the cloud and built on Salesforce, Propel helps manufacturers collaborate across the entire value chain to get the right products to market faster and at a higher margin. Companies of all types trust Propel to achieve product success, from hyper-growth startups like Desktop Metal, Imperative Care, and Inari Medical, to established innovators like Roku, Simplisafe, and Vizio, to Fortune 500 companies like Shell and Zoetis. For more information, visit propelplm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, contact: Samantha Chapman (samantha@chapmancommunicationsgroup.com)

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0617s2p-propel-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Propel