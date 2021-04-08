WASHINGTON, D.C., April 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that Anna Palmer, a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about congressional leadership, the lobbying industry, presidential campaigns and the politics of governing for more than 15 years will keynote #HousingDC21, a 100% virtual housing summit being held on September 20-21, 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: Punchbowl News Founder and CEO Anna Palmer.

“When we talk mortgage and housing policy, it’s critical to have the pulse of Washington, DC politics, and we are thrilled to have Anna Palmer join us at #HousingDC21 and share her perspective on the Politics of Housing,” said Faith Schwartz.

Palmer is the co-founder and CEO of Punchbowl News, a news community focused on power, people, and politics in Washington. Named after the Secret Service’s nickname for the Capitol, the company covers the congressional leadership and the White House, and tracks the industries and companies trying to influence them.

With incomparable access to the highest offices in Washington, Palmer is an expert on the policies, players, and personalities driving politics today. She is a frequent political commentator on CNN, Fox News, NBC and MSNBC. Earlier in her career, she led Women Rule, a nation-leading platform aimed at expanding leadership opportunities for women and hosted the critically-acclaimed Women Rule podcast.

Schwartz noted that “With the addition of Anna Palmer to our event, and conference registration nearing 500 at this early stage, we are set to deliver the nation’s premier housing policy conference this September. We have a focus on women executives in housing finance – but our event is open to all who wish to attend.”

Take advantage of complimentary registration and sign-up today by clicking here: https://www.housingdc21.com/.

Sponsors to-date of #HousingDC21 include: FormFree, FICO, Caliber Home Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Black Knight Financial Services, Notarize, First American Financial Solutions, Genworth, RiskSpan, Class Valuation, Mortgage Connect, USMI, FundingShield, ReverseVision, CoreLogic, DepthPR, Women in Housing & Finance and the Women in Housing & Finance Foundation.

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events.

@HousingFinance2 @faithschwartz1 #HousingDC21

News Source: Housing Finance Strategies