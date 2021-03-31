AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure MHC, LLC, a target discovery and development company, today announced the launch of its contract research services arm, Pure MHC Solutions, and an initial collaboration project with global immunology company, argenx.

Pure MHC Solutions will provide collaborators access to Pure MHC’s unique tools, experience, intellectual property, and infrastructure in HLA peptide target discovery, presentation, validation, and related competencies in a discrete, project-based manner. Pure MHC’s core technologies are broadly applicable for oncology, autoimmune, and infectious disease indications.

Using its proprietary suite of intellectual property and related tools, Pure MHC Solutions works with partners seeking to elucidate how drugs and immune therapies alter, block, or enhance HLA antigen presentation to T-cells. This information can be used to determine a drug’s potential efficacy, its mechanism of action, or to assist in defining the potency and tuning strategies for novel therapeutics.

Additional services and tools offered by Pure MHC Solutions also include its Peptide HLA Immunotherapy Data Resource (“PHIDR”), which is a proprietary healthy tissue database and repository used to guide TCR-based immune therapies to disease-specific targets by eliminating HLA/peptide complexes found on healthy tissues.

Pure MHC Solutions’ project with argenx will support a more robust understanding of how antigen presentation changes in the presence of specific therapeutic agents, enabling more dynamic decision-making for its therapeutic programs.

“We are excited to offer our unique set of tools and services to collaborators such as argenx to assist with their autoimmune therapy programs,” said Pure MHC President Kris Looney, “Pure MHC Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide access to these tools and has the deep HLA expertise that we believe will help drive better outcomes not only for our partners, but ultimately, for their patients.”

About Pure MHC

Pure MHC, LLC is a platform technology company funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. with expertise in disease-specific target identification and validation as well as immunotherapeutic drug development for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases and allergy. The Pure MHC target discovery technology was developed by Chief Scientist William Hildebrand, Ph.D., of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Visit: www.puremhc.com

About Emergent Technologies

Emergent Technologies, Inc. is an innovation solutions and technology commercialization leader headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit: www.etibio.com

News Source: Pure MHC LLC