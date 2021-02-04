AUSTIN, Texas and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Feb. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Protein, LLC (Pure Protein) and subsidiary company Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), announced today that Blake Harlan has been promoted to President and Rico Buchli, PhD to Vice President of Products and Services.



PHOTO CAPTION (L-R): Blake Harlan named President and Dr. Rico Buchli named Vice President of Products and Services.

In his new role, Mr. Harlan will be responsible for leading Pure Protein’s new product line commercialization while ensuring sustainable profitability and growth. He will also oversee the implementation and launch of Pure Transplant Solutions clinical diagnostics and transplant monitoring programs.

Going forward, Dr. Buchli will now be responsible for overseeing the products and services offered through HLAProtein.com in addition to expanding the portfolio of the companies’ offerings. Furthermore, he will have the scientific oversight for the completion and launch of Pure Transplant Solutions’ diagnostic products and monitoring programs.

“It’s truly an exciting time for the Companies,” said Mr. Harlan. “In the past twelve months we’ve built and launched our new website, established a robust pipeline of collaborations and developed new diagnostics for post-transplant monitoring. We’ve made the transformation from being a company solely developing technologies, to a company putting our products and tools in the hands of clinicians and researchers. We’ll be launching a slate of new products and applications over the next several months and are all very excited for 2021.”

“We wanted to build something more than just a website where you could place orders, we wanted to create a centralized resource for HLA research and education,” said Dr. Buchli. “We’ve worked hard to incorporate the feedback from our collaborators and customers and are excited about the new products and services we’ll be adding in the near future. In transplantation, we have ambitious goals and are optimistic about delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Buchli earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Basel in 1996. He served as Postdoctoral Researcher at UC Davis under Drs. Sergei Grando and Dick Robbins and joined Pure Protein, LLC in March of 2001 as the Director of Research. Dr. Buchli has over 25 years of experience in molecular biology, biochemistry and immunology. As Director of Research, Dr. Buchli has developed multiple assay systems and has led the development of PTS’s diagnostics portfolio.

Blake Harlan joined Emergent Technologies, Inc. (ETI) in January 2011, where his work and increasing responsibilities have focused on the commercialization of technologies spanning antimicrobials, plasma deposition, drug delivery, and immune oncology. He officially joined Pure Protein and PTS in 2016 and has been responsible for streamlining PTS’s diagnostic development and commercialization strategies. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations at ETI where he oversees the alignment and execution of all financial and operational objectives for ETI, its Funds and Portfolio Companies. Mr. Harlan holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Pure Protein, LLC

Pure Protein, LLC is a biotechnology company funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. that is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies, products and services related to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system, formed and exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma.

Through its new ecommerce website, http://www.hlaprotein.com/, Pure Protein now offers the world’s only and largest selection of soluble HLA (sHLA) proteins to detect, profile, and monitor allele-specific immune responses, as well as HLA peptide epitope binding services to aide in improving the design of vaccination and therapeutic targeting strategies.

About Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC

Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC was founded in 2003 in order to leverage the HLA technology platform of its parent, Pure Protein, LLC, into solutions to address a growing list of needs in organ transplantation. Today, PTS has developed a portfolio of diagnostic solutions to improve clinical outcomes related to antibody mediated rejection (AMR) and is working with collaborators to bring personalized transplant monitoring solutions to clinicians and their patients. Visit: http://www.puretransplant.com/

