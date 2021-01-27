AUSTIN, Texas and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), a collaboration driven biotechnology company focused on the development of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-based diagnostics and therapeutics within the field of transplantation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with The Transplantation Immunology & Nephrology Department of the University Hospital of Basel, to develop new diagnostics for DSA monitoring and characterization in transplant rejection.

The research is being led by Prof. Stefan Schaub, Senior Physician at the Kidney Transplant Center, Gideon Hönger, Senior Researcher within the Transplantation Immunology & Nephrology Department, and Dr. Rico Buchli, Director of Research at PTS and its parent company, Pure Protein, LLC. The research project aims to develop and validate new HLA-antibody affinity/avidity assays.

The initial goal of the collaboration is to gather data that supports the correlation of the measured DSA binding properties with clinical outcomes in renal allograft recipients. If successful, such data will potentially enable a new diagnostic tool delivering a numerical risk factor rating indicating the prospective severity of rejection by classifying individual DSA from ‘very harmful’ to ‘likely harmless.’

“These non-modified and naturally folded HLA monomers of Pure Proteins are ideally suited as reaction partners for patient HLA antibodies and for our intended kinetic measurements,” Mr. Hönger stated. “Several research colleagues reported high satisfaction regarding the overall quality and functionality of sHLA from Pure Protein,” said Prof. Schaub.

“Today, the immunological risk of an individual transplant patient is mainly assessed by the detection of HLA antibodies and their specificity in serum using single antigen bead assays. We envision that in addition to these tests, we can develop methods to measure the kinetics of donor-specific HLA- antibody interactions with our HLA proteins. If successful, this will provide new insight into HLA antibody pathogenicity that could help improve individual patient care and ultimately increase the lifespan of transplants,” said Dr. Buchli.

About Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC

Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC was founded in 1999 in order to leverage the leading research in HLA protein of parent company, Pure Protein, LLC, into solutions to address a growing list of needs in organ transplantation. Visit: http://www.puretransplant.com/.

About Pure Protein, LLC

Pure Protein, LLC is a biotechnology company funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. (www.etibio.com) that is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies related to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system, formed and exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma. Pure Protein, in conjunction with its affiliates and subsidiaries, aims to bring novel therapies and diagnostic tools to patients across a wide range of application areas spanning from therapeutic development in the fields of oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease, to antibody mediated rejection in transplantation. Visit: http://www.pureproteinllc.com/.

Through its new ecommerce website – http://www.hlaprotein.com/ – Pure Protein now offers academic and commercial researchers the ability to purchase individual HLA reagents to detect, profile, and monitor allele-specific immune responses, as well as HLA peptide epitope binding services to aide in improving the design of vaccination and therapeutic targeting strategies.

About University Hospital Basel

The University Hospital Basel is a tertiary hospital in northern Switzerland performing around 60-80 kidney transplantations per year. Further information can be found on the homepage of the hospital at https://www.unispital-basel.ch/en/ and on the clinic site at https://www.unispital-basel.ch/en/ueber-uns/bereiche/medizin/kliniken-institute-abteilungen/transplantation-immunology-nephrology/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0127s2p-pure-transplant-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Pure Transplant Solutions LLC