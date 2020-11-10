PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pureloan.com is the first website to offer professional loan officer-level mortgage search functionality for both home loans and home refinancing to all interested shoppers. Other websites simply allow searches using basic fields like location, LTV, and credit score, but Pureloan.com performs searches on the exact fields being used by loan underwriters, thus creating a mortgage quote that is entirely accurate.



As an example, Pureloan.com allows consumers to search mortgages by Occupancy Type such as Single-Family Home, Duplex, or Condominium. To purchase a $1M home in San Jose, CA, with a down-payment of $250k, buyers of a single-family home can find a mortgage of 2.875% interest rate with a closing cost of $53; however, buyers of a condominium have to pay a mortgage rate of 3.00% with a closing cost of $435.

Additionally, Pureloan.com also supports other search parameters including Lock Period (e.g. 30 Day, 45 Day, 60 Day), Property Type (Primary Residence, Second Home and Investment Property), Government Program (FHA, VA, USDA), and many more.

Using Pureloan’s full advanced search functionality, the quoted mortgage rate is an exact match to the final pricing the consumer can expect from the mortgage lender. As a comparison, using only basic parameters will result in a quote that can be 0.385% higher in APR or $30,696 higher in total cash payments for a $750,000 30-year fixed mortgage.

Pureloan.com is founded by graduates of Stanford University. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California in the heart of Silicon Valley.

