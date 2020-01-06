LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ralph Brunson Productions, in association with Art-In-Relation, announces the world premiere fully staged production of “Samson and the Burning Bush.” Jan. 10-12 at the Long Beach Playhouse Studio Theater.



“Samson and the Burning Bush” is presented as part of the Collaborative Series at the Long Beach Playhouse in Long Beach California. after successfully work shopping “Samson and the Burning Bush” in August 2019 before a large audience. The series gives new writers the chance to produce their shows in a fully staged environment.

Cast rehearsals are in full swing and the actors are having fun with the show as Samson, played by Adam Schwartz, leads the way. Delilah is played by Marley Armstrong. DragGUYlah is played by Robert Nguyen. Rachel is played by Jenna Jacobson. David is played by Greg Jeffers. Goliath is played by Rudy Hernandez. Moses is played by James Goodrich. Ramses is played by John Predny. Efrat is played by Jack Roberts. Manoah Nite is played by Jonas Sills. Beth Israel Bodacious is played by Heidi Sills. And the Ring Announcer is played by Robert Samo.

The director is David Fairchild and the choreographer is Fernando Christopher. Andrew Wilcox is Sound Engineer and Justin Castillo is Lighting Designer. Ralph is happy to be music director and will play keyboard during the show with bassist Freddy Uyehara.

Ralph Brunson, composer and producer states, “Life is too heavy and serious if we can’t laugh at it. Musical theater and the arts lead us all to a brighter future in our own pursuit of happiness. Samson & the Burning Bush and its message about the power of a dream unites us in the common struggle we all experience in today’s fast paced world. The variety of catchy tunes will leave the audience uplifted and wanting more.”

Ralph Brunson intends for this production to lead to further productions including in New York City.

“Samson and the Burning Bush” will be lighting up the stage on January 10th and 11th, 2020, at 8 p.m.; and the 12th at 2 p.m. at the Long Beach Playhouse Studio Theater, 5021 E Anaheim Street, Long Beach CA 90804. Tickets are available at http://www.lbplayhouse.org/ or by calling 562-494-1014

About Ralph Brunson:

Ralph Brunson, also known as “Ragtime Ralph” around Long Beach, has been a pianist since the age of thirteen when his mother got him an old upright player piano that he learned from. Having played trombone since fifth grade, he developed a good ear and could easily read music. As a young Naval officer stationed in Boston, Ralph attended The New England Conservatory of Music for jazz piano performance. Then after moving to Long Beach, California in the late 80s, he attended UCLA for TV and film music composition; Golden West College for songwriting and vocal techniques; and the Los Angeles Academy for New Musical Theatre for three years as a student composer, book writer, and lyricist.

Ralph always enjoys seeing a good musical production on stage. So after all his years as a musician, he felt it was time he became a composer. Another motivation is the power of a song when it advances a good story. So Ralph set out to write “Samson & the Burning Bush” with the goal of making it a farce to be reckoned with.

News Source: Art-In-Relation