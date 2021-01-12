BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Black Sage is proud to announce and welcome Randy Robinson as Director of Government Operations. Mr. Robinson served the United States Air Force for a total of thirty-five years, twenty years in active-duty and fifteen years working at the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Mr. Robinson will support further development of Black Sage’s Counter UAS relationship with the United States Air Force and the United States Military.

“We are thrilled to have Randy join our team as we build upon our success with the United States Air Force and the United States Military,” said Rick Schmidt, Black Sage’s President and CEO. “Not only does Randy bring a wealth of knowledge and relationships in the Directed Energy sector and the United States Military, he shares our agile and proactive business philosophy.”

“During my work at AFRL, I had the opportunity to evaluate a large number of CUAS systems,” said Randy. “Black Sage stood out as the best solution. At the same time, the Black Sage team impressed me with their ‘can do’ spirit and total commitment to their customers and vendor partners.”

Directed Energy technologies, such as High Power Microwave (HPM) and High Energy Laser (HEL) components, represent the cutting edge in counter unmanned threat solutions. During his work at AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, Mr. Robinson was the directorate’s Field Test Director. He was responsible for all HPM and HEL field test integration and testing programs.

Mr. Robinson spent the last seven years serving as the AFRL/RD CUAS Subject Matter Expert. Randy’s extensive experience with Counter UAS technologies, including HPM and HEL, is an ideal fit with Black Sage’s capabilities in this rapidly evolving sector.

Randy grew up in West Virginia and joined the Air Force in 1985. He served as an Electronics Technician for twenty years and retired from active duty in 2005. Following his retirement from active-duty, Randy joined AFRL at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Living in New Mexico with his wife, Randy enjoys riding motorcycles, playing golf and brewing beer. The couple has two sons. One son serves in the U.S. Coast Guard and the other son is an Officer in the United States Air Force.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/vBpWdVasvIk

About Black Sage

Black Sage is a CUAS solutions provider and systems integration partner, serving military organizations, internal security agencies, and airport authorities worldwide. Our mission is to protect civilian and military personnel from unmanned threats. Black Sage’s open architecture DefenseOS® command and control software is the nerve center that controls industry-leading sensors and effectors required for a modular, layered air defense network.

Black Sage’s Innovation Lab coupled with our three research facilities representing urban, rural, and remote environments enables rapid prototyping, testing, and integration. These resources enable Black Sage’s solutions to defend against the constant evolution of UAS threat capabilities.

