CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Swift Homes announced a partnership with iHeartMedia on a multiplatform marketing campaign across multiple markets in the United States to help build awareness of Swift Homes’ benefits and seller-friendly offerings that are available to consumers who are looking for real estate advice and services.

“Our partnership with iHeartMedia is important because of the scope and scale they provide,” a Swift Homes senior executive said. “Their relationship with their audience allows Swift Homes to effectively communicate to prospective home sellers — educating audiences across the country about simplifying their home selling process.”

Swift Homes is a technology company specializing in fast and easy home sales without the seller needing to list their property with a realtor. Their innovative platform provides home sellers with a fast cash offer and closing as quickly as thirty days after signing a contract. Home sellers pay no traditional broker fees, make no repairs, and close and receive cash as soon as thirty days after signing a contract.

Swift Homes stands out among its competitors because it operates across the United States, so sellers aren’t limited to specific geographies. In addition, Swift Homes provides special seller-friendly offerings such as allowing sellers to remain in their homes with a rent back program. Even more, Swift Homes will typically make a purchase even if the home being sold is an investment home with tenants.

The marketing campaign has begun and is running across iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in six markets including: Birmingham, Cincinnati, Fayetteville, Memphis, Raleigh, and St. Louis.

About Swift Homes

Swift Homes is the pre-eminent buyer of homes within the real estate tech space. Their technology has revolutionized and simplified the way a home is sold by streamlining the process and removing unnecessary fees and time that come from listing a home with a broker. With over 20,000 offers made, Swift Homes is one of the largest technology-based home buyers in the country, and their team has over 20 years of experience purchasing homes. In short, if sellers need to sell fast or for any reason, they can sell to Swift Homes in a few easy steps.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit https://www.iheartmedia.com/ for more company information.

MORE INFORMATION:

Swift Homes is located at 875 North Michigan Avenue Suite 3218 in Chicago and can be reached by calling (877) 861-2466. For more information visit http://www.selltoswift.com/ or email hello@SelltoSwift.com.

