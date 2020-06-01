LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –Pastor Arnie Klann, “Real Power Today” announced. Pastor Klann is thrilled to have the opportunity to kick off ministry “that speaks to the unusual and trying times of today, that can lead to strong spiritual interface.”



The ministry series is “Real Power Today.” The series will kick-off June 25 & June 26 in a Retreat format. The focus is on helping people to push back and heal against Spiritual attack, through a Christian and scriptural format.

The conference series is designed to be targeted, hopeful, and educational. Spiritual Warfare is a Deliverance based, Biblical study.

In a recent interview, Pastor Arnie Klann introduced his theme, “Refueling a Mid-Crisis Life.” “The retreats serve as a training, healing, and educational tool; specifically, for alleviating what can feel like a spiritual depression or anxiety. The purpose is to be assisted in prayer for the aid of healing.”

In reviewing Pastor Klann’s concept, it was intriguing to find that these conferences will be set up in a private and relaxed setting; led primarily by an educational base and an opportunity for small group prayer or private prayer. It will be a day long retreat, which includes a luncheon, the ability to relax on break-time in a beautiful coiffed landscape with water and fountains.

“The relaxation environment is secondary to the primary goal of healing in a deeper, scriptural, and Christian-based venue,” Klann states.

The retreats are designed to be intentionally small, (maximum of 10 participants); in order to get more personal prayer time achieved in a shorter period; rather than multiple visits at church.

For more information, scheduling & pricing can be found at https://realpowertoday.com/ website.

