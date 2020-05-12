SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., announced today it is experiencing record early registration for its 10th Annual Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course (Spine Interactive Educational Program). The course will be conducted November 20-22 at The Fairmont Hotel, Austin, Texas.



A significant number of US Spine Fellowship Directors attribute the stepped-up early registration due to COVID-19.

Spine IEP Faculty member, Dr. R. Todd Allen, who serves as Associate Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Surgery at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and Director of the University’s Spine Fellowship program, said, now more than ever, the incoming Spine and Neuro Fellowship class of 2020-2021 will significantly benefit from the Spine IEP Course.

“Given the current pandemic, final-year Orthopaedic residents looking ahead to their spine fellowships, have not had the opportunity to take full advantage of their final residency year when it comes to surgical electives – as they relate to didactic spine work, labs and clinical training,” Dr. Allen said. Dr. Allen added that even those schools offering a Chief Resident Rotation have been impacted.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course will be limited to 50 attendees to accommodate a didactics rotation schedule of 45 tables hosted by medical device and biologics companies. Four cadaver labs will also be offered during the intense 2½ day course.

The Spine IEP has been specifically developed to educate spine and neurosurgery Fellows and Young Surgeons on current topics related to the practice of spine and neurosurgery, as well as to assist attendees with the transition from academics to practicing surgeon. The classroom format for the course is highly interactive; all sessions conclude with question/answer sessions and panel discussions.

Laura McClain, Course Coordinator, said she anticipates registration fill up as early as July/August. “The upcoming course will represent the largest gathering ever of Spine Fellows and Young Surgeons for an educational event of this kind,” McClain said. “Our sponsors also recognize that this course represents a significant opportunity to expose their latest techniques, products and treatments to the next-generation of spine and neuro surgeons,” McClain added.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course is led by Dr. Frank Phillips, Professor and Director, Division of Spine Surgery and Fellowship Co-Director, Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill. To register: https://www.spine-iep.com/sfc/register.html

According to Magnifi data, an average of 70-80 spine Fellows enters the US market each year as practicing spine surgeons. Of these, 48-50 Fellows & Young Surgeons are expected to attend the upcoming course.

Magnifi Group, Inc. is a developer of an FDA-compliant eLearning platform for the medical device and biologics industries. The company also hosts the Spine IEP Live Fellows Course; the Lower Extremity IEP Live Fellows Course and the Hip and Knee IEP Live Fellows Course.

For Additional Information Contact: Laura McClain: lmcclain@magnifigroup.com

News Source: Magnifi Group