TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With thousands of ViewTech Borescopes clients relying on a VJ-3 video borescope for routine inspections and maintenance, word-of-mouth referrals contributed to ViewTech’s record unit volume sales during April business. Two of the newest users who were both advised by ViewTech clients and added a VJ-3 video borescope to their inspection processes are an American professional stock car racing association and an electrical equipment and solutions company.

When an engineer at a high-performance engine design and manufacturing corporation purchased a VJ-3 video borescope and expressed their satisfaction with the research and development team at a professional racing association, they also made a call to ViewTech. Once their R&D team trialed a VJ-3 3.9mm x 1.5 meter, it was easy to determine the video borescope would help their efficiency and effectiveness as they continuously strive to design safer and more competitive stock cars.

After an executive at a custom steel fabrication company witnessed the quality of borescope used by one of their clients, they recommended they connect with ViewTech Borescopes for a no-cost demo of the VJ-3 6.0mm x 3.0 meters Dual Camera. With finished tube weldments requiring visual inspection, the lead engineer at an electrical equipment and solutions company agreed to test the VJ-3 Dual Camera at their facility.

The outcome when completing a visual weld inspection with the VJ-3 Dual Camera was a drastic improvement from what they had been experiencing with their previous inspection tool. Featuring both a forward-facing and 90-degree camera that can view with the press of a button, along with capturing superior images and videos, the verdict to purchase a new video borescope from ViewTech Borescopes was effortless.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a NDT instrument used for the RVI of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/nMzKWtANhjQ

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0507s2p-vtech-300dpi.jpg

Media Contact:

For more information, press only:

Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing

231-943-1171

dwhite@viewtech.com

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes