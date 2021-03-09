RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned author and US Laughter Ambassador Slash Coleman announced today that he will offer a webinar on a new form of addiction treatment entitled “Redefining Addiction and Recovery Through Laughter Yoga.” Hosted by the Master Center for Addiction Medicine, this free webinar will occur on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. ET and is meant for addiction specialists, laughter yoga professionals, and participants struggling with substance and activity addictions.

Coleman will speak about an in-patient recovery program he created at a treatment facility in 2019 aimed at helping those who struggle with addictions to: alcohol, drugs, sex, relationships, spending, gambling, eating, and self-injury. The program, which has been utilized successfully as an initiative with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, has been known to help participants gain independence from addictive behavior by: reducing stress related cravings, boosting resistance to intense urges and building purpose, self-esteem and sober coping strategies.

“I grew up with addiction in my family and know firsthand the pain it causes,” Coleman says. “It’s gratifying to see how something as simple as laughter can have such a positive impact on something as complex as addiction.”

Slash Coleman is best known for his work on stage, in books and on television where he often uses his irreverent humor to create stories related to his family’s struggle with addiction. In 2015, after suffering a mysterious lung collapse while on his book tour, his journey back to health led him to India where he studied with Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the worldwide laughter yoga movement.

“Using laughter yoga to support multiple treatment paths makes this unique,” says Alexa Fong Drubay, Executive Director of Laughter Yoga USA. “Since addiction is a family disease, our network of free laugher clubs around the world allows us to not only focus on individuals struggling with addiction, but provide family members with support, as well.”

Enrollment in the webinar is limited and pre-registration is recommended at: https://laughteryogarichmond.com/masterclass.

There is no cost for participants, though a $25 recommended donation for laughter professionals and those who work in a recovery-related field is suggested. For more information visit https://laughteryogarichmond.com/.

