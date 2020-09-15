INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Sept. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Tony Katz, Blend Bar Cigar proprietor Corey Johnston and Crossroad Vintners’ Nolan Smith have released “Recovery Rye,” a rye whiskey that provides needed dollars to hospitality workers across Indiana.



Recovery Rye is an Indiana grown and distilled straight rye, available in restaurants and retail locations across Indiana. $5 of every bottle sold goes to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (INRLA.org,) which provides grants to bartenders, servers and other hospitality workers who are experiencing financial hardship during the shutdowns associated with Covid-19.

“The hospitality industry just got wrecked,” says Katz. “And I wanted to help out these hard-working people all I could. When I asked Corey if it could be done, he said, ‘Definitely!’ and here we are!”

Said Johnston, “This was a no-brainer of an opportunity to help my industry, and the people in it. We wanted to make it easy on Hoosiers to help, too. What can be easier than buying a great bottle of whiskey?”

Recovery Rye is 45% ABV (90 proof,) aged 27 months and is described as, “An exceptionally smooth rye with Midwest sublime sweetness that was grown and distilled in Indiana.” As of now, Recovery Rye is only available in Indiana.

“This is Hoosiers helping Hoosiers,” said Johnston. “And we’re looking forward to writing a big check to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association.”

Get more information and find a location near you at http://www.recoveryrye.com/

Please drink responsibly.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0915s2p-recovery-rye-300dpi.jpg

