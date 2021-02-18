SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Entrepreneurs Association and Dell Technologies will host the 2021 National Virtual Pitch Contest for Entrepreneurs Wednesday March 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Zoom. Contestants will have an opportunity to win over $5,000 in cash and prizes. The event was created to give entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to gain national exposure and receive coaching, funding and other resources that can be used immediately for growth and expansion.

10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a national audience for three minutes on Zoom. A first-place winner will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive $2000 cash, a free Dell laptop computer and a one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association. A second-place winner will be chosen by the audience and will receive $500 cash, a free Dell laptop computer and a one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association.

The event is open to the public and entry is free. Application deadline is March 1, 2021.

“This event is a great way for the business community to come together around a worthy cause and help entrepreneurs who have recently started businesses or are challenged due to the pandemic. This pitch contest will allow entrepreneurs to get exposure, obtain funding and other resources to grow their businesses,” said National Entrepreneurs Association President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen.

In addition, the winners will receive a free one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association which includes free coaching, webinars and virtual meetings.

For more or to register visit https://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/. The event is sponsored by Dell Technologies.

About National Entrepreneurs Association:

NEA is a 501(c)(3) member-based non-profit created to help entrepreneurs grow through networking events and educational programs. For additional information or an application to pitch please visit https://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/ or contact NEA President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen at 248-416-7278.

National Entrepreneurs Association, 18444 W 10 Mile Rd Suite 103 Southfield, MI 48075

Contact: ZaLonya Allen, PhD

Phone: (248) 416-7278

Email: supportstaff@nationalentrepreneurs.org

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Hpu6qNXfxas

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0218s2p-natlentr-300dpi.jpg

News Source: National Entrepreneurs Association