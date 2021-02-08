TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – As a new year begins, many organizations start by evaluating their inspection processes and procedures. With each industry adhering to their remote visual inspection (RVI) guidelines and nondestructive testing (NDT) methods, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 articulating video borescope caught the attention of engineers working for a nuclear power facility and a dairy industry pioneer.

A nuclear fuel fabrication facility required a change in video borescope inspection tools used to visually examine the internal cavities of 30B cylinders. With the facility’s current inspection scopes not able to produce adequate illumination, the no-cost, no-obligation demo offered by ViewTech Borescopes was an advantageous way to confirm the VJ-3 video borescope would achieve the brightness level required, along with properly documenting their findings. During the demo period, a Senior Manufacturing Engineer was able to visually observe and capture photos and videos of the cleanliness inside the 30B cylinders with the VJ-3 video borescopes enhanced lighting.

Another of ViewTech’s newest clients, the world’s largest producer of mozzarella cheese, reached out when considering a new videoscope to monitor their Clean-in-Place (CIP) effectiveness and efficiency. With lengthy pipes requiring inspection, a ViewTech video borescope expert advised a VJ-3 6.0mm x 8.0-meter Dual Camera matched their necessary specifications. After being able to tryout their prospective inspection tool without cost, the Associate Director of Engineering confirmed ViewTech’s borescope easily accomplished visual verification of their CIP and upgrading to a ViewTech video borescope would prevent timely disassembly of their processing equipment and piping.

By experiencing the superior image quality, 360° articulation, and outstanding customer service that accompanies the VJ-3 video borescope, each organization was able to make a knowledgeable assessment during their no-cost, no-obligation demo period. With ViewTech Borescopes visual inspection technology onsite, both the nuclear fuel fabrication facility and food processing plant agreed to purchase their respective demo video borescopes.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is an NDT instrument used for the RVI of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

