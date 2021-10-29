NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage, recently announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of Renaissance Capital (www.renaissancecapital.com), a global leader in providing pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment products, for a new 2,931 SF headquarters office at First Stamford Place in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Associate Casey McKnight represented Renaissance Capital in this transaction.



PHOTO CAPTION: First Stamford Place – Photo courtesy of CoStar.

When Renaissance Capital’s headquarters lease in Greenwich was set to expire, Bill Smith, President of Renaissance Capital, reached out to Choyce Peterson. Hannigan and the Choyce Peterson team had previously led Renaissance Capital through multiple real estate transactions, including negotiation of their Greenwich lease in 2011. Smith sought to relocate their headquarters to a high-quality building with easy access to I-95 and Metro-North in lower Fairfield County. Additionally, he sought a custom build-out in an office complex with a complete set of high-end amenities to offer his employees.

After touring multiple buildings throughout Greenwich and Stamford, Choyce Peterson solicited proposals from numerous landlords. Ultimately, Smith and his team decided on Stamford’s First Stamford Place, and Hannigan and McKnight expertly negotiated a new lease with the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT). The three-building First Stamford Place office complex was recently renovated and upgraded and offers its tenants a first-class amenity package with secured covered parking, shuttle to the Stamford Metro-North train station, full-service grille, dining and coffee lounge, fitness center with classes, on-site daycare, and a building conference room and concierge service.

Tenants benefit from the complex’s ideal location at I-95’s Exit 7 a quarter mile from the Metro-North station, as well as ESRT’s industry-leading indoor environmental quality measures that include MERV 13 filters, active bi-polar ionization and increased air filtration for a confident return to office.

Hannigan commented, “We’re honored to once again represent Renaissance Capital, an industry titan in the pre-IPO research market and IPO Exchange Traded Funds (NYSE symbol: IPO), for their headquarters relocation. After a thorough search of the market, our proposal negotiations gave the Renaissance Capital team the confidence that a relocation to First Stamford Place was the perfect solution to their office space needs. We appreciated ESRT’s partnership during the proposal process.”

Smith concluded, “We’re so glad to once again work with John and the Choyce Peterson team on this important relocation of our headquarters office. We were unsure if relocating to a different city would work for our company, but John and Casey made the process seamless with their exhaustive research of the local markets and on-point negotiations with ESRT. We’re excited to grow our business in Stamford and look forward to establishing new roots for our firm.”

The landlord’s team on this leasing transaction included Torey Walsh of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, and Jeff Newman and Kimberly Zaccagnino Perna of Empire State Realty Trust.

About Renaissance Capital

Newly public companies can be great investments, but It’s nearly impossible to stay on top of the IPO market. At Renaissance Capital, our team of analysts provide market-leading research and investment products so you can separate the good from the bad and profit from the IPO market.

For over 30 years, Renaissance Capital has been the global leader in researching and trading of IPOs. They offer two NYSE-listed Exchange Trade Funds with over $700 million of assets: the Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol “IPO”) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (symbol “IPOS”).

It is the global leader in providing Pre-IPO research for institutional investors. For individual investors it manages the IPO Pro platform, the most comprehensive source for IPO information, easily accessed in one platform.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions. Learn more at: http://www.choycepeterson.com/.

