TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As companies and industries encounter a new or one-off inspection, it is not always a viable option to purchase a high-quality borescope. ViewTech Borescopes not only provides an array of articulating video borescopes for sale, but every inspection video borescope is available for short or long-term rental periods at a fraction of the cost.

ViewTech’s video borescopes are offered in a variety of diameters, insertion tube lengths, and several lighting options that suit nearly all inspection application requirements. Borescopes for rent from ViewTech are quality tested and delivered ready for immediate use for their clients’ inspections. A collection of tutorial borescope videos are also accessible on ViewTech Borescopes website to assist users with any operating tips questions.

An added benefit of renting a video borescope, all rental fees accrued can be invested towards owning a ViewTech borescope. With reduced upfront costs and access to the newest, high-quality borescopes, many clients who require regular inspection scope rentals can eventually take ownership a ViewTech video borescope and not worry about renting a video borescope for future inspections.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a NDT instrument used for the RVI of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

