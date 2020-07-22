PHOENIX, Ariz., July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The new “Return” sculpture, by Arizona artist Sean T French, captures the fear and strength in returning to our lives during this crisis.



“Most of my sculpture attempts to exude a timeless quality and are often creatures, amalgams of world myth and imagination,” says French. “This new sculpture is different. Although it shares the timeless armor metaphor with most of my sculpture, this piece is about our current time.”

Instead of the creatures French often creates this piece depicts a contemporary human wearing armor that is both metaphorical and literal in reference to our wearing masks and face shields/protective gear to enter our now unsafe environment. This figure is crossing a plane, entering or returning to an unknown and unsafe space, as too many of must do in these present crisis days.

“I hope this piece does not become timeless as I hope my others do. I very much hope it will only refer to this moment in the future, not represent our new world,” French adds.

The crisis hit while French was working on a large piece in his creature series.

“As the crisis grew, I saw friends, family and people in media have to don their ‘armor’ – I was inspired by their strength and felt a call for my style and its allegory to depict us in this moment.”

“Return” is approximately human sized, mounts on wall space 55×24 inches. Constructed from various metals formed, cast and highly polished

About Fine art of Sean T French:

After earning a BFA at the University of Texas, French has spent decades creating award-winning art. His current studio is located in North Phoenix, Arizona the state of his birth, where he has developed a unique style of sculpting by utilizing refined armoring and metal shaping techniques and casting to produce highly polished, master crafted metal sculpture.

Learn more and view the entire Sean T French collection as well as find future dates and locations for shows/viewing at https://seantfrench.com

