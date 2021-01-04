SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced the promotion of its president Joe Langner to president and chief executive officer. In this expanded role, Langner will lead ReverseVision’s mission to empower America’s seniors to use home equity as part of retirement finance.

Langner has more than 30 years’ executive experience driving growth at marquee mortgage technology and software companies. A former chief operating officer and chief sales officer at Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), Langner was a member of the senior leadership team that substantially grew its market share leading up to the firm’s initial public offering in 2011. Previously, Langner has served as chief executive officer at Blue Sage, a cloud-based, digital lending platform; president at PCLender, a Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) affiliate; executive vice president at Sage (SGE.L), a global leader in operations management technology; and senior vice president at Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

Since joining ReverseVision as president in March 2020, Langner has initiated integrations that align its technology and services with forward lending workflows. Langner increased the company’s development and customer support staff by 25% and upgraded ReverseVision’s data centers in partnership with Amazon Web Services. In June, he recruited dedicated talent to expand its integration and API partner relationships. Last July he launched a complimentary consultation service to help lenders align their implementation of ReverseVision with their business goals.

“Having had the opportunity to interact directly with Joe during his time at Ellie Mae, I was tremendously excited to have him bring his energy, knowledge and experience to ReverseVision. Joe is well-known and respected throughout the mortgage industry for his deep and technologically-grounded understanding of the digital mortgage ecosystem,” said Jeb Spencer, board chairman and managing partner of TVC Capital. “Joe has a keen aptitude for working closely with lenders to help them strategically grow their businesses with innovative, cost-effective and advanced software technologies.”

“My time at ReverseVision has only reinforced my conviction that both the mortgage industry and consumers would be best served by establishing HECMs and private reverse loans as foundational programs alongside traditional forward loans,” said Langner. “All of the 1.5 million senior consumers that take out a home loan each year deserve to be presented with a mortgage option that can also help them achieve their financial and retirement goals.”

John Button, former CEO, will continue to advise the corporate board as a member of the board of ReverseVision and represent ReverseVision in a range of industry organizations and events.

About ReverseVision

Founded in 2007, ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading national Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite aligns to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision is a privately held company based in San Diego, California.

