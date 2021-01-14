SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, today announced it has restructured its technology plans and pricing matrix to ease lenders’ entry into reverse lending and support their success. The restructured technology plans will deliver greater value to lenders and align its product offerings with the company’s overall objective of enabling lenders to adequately serve senior borrowers with all FHA lending programs.

Under the changes, ReverseVision offers a four-tiered pricing model with entry, retail, premium and enterprise plans tailored to meet the needs of common lender profiles. Lenders at every product tier, from entry to enterprise, will be able to qualify borrowers with RV Sales Accelerator’s (RVSA) advanced modeling tools, originate reverse mortgages within RV Exchange (RVX), and measure customer satisfaction with STRATMOR Mortgage SAT, a borrower feedback program that empowers lenders with actionable data and peer-to-peer performance benchmarking.

“ReverseVision announced its transformation as an API-enabled reverse platform to bring reverse lending into technological coexistence with forward lending sales and origination,” said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. “We have both lowered reverse lending’s cost of entry and strongly incented reverse lending program growth by restructuring our product plans.”

“ReverseVision is a hybrid mortgage lending technology,” continued Peel. “While providing a LOS for reverse mortgages, the platform also serves as point-of-sale (POS), pricing engine, rules engine and document engine. Our goal is to create a reverse lending platform that meets the business needs of lenders of every stripe. We believe that borrowers should be presented with all viable lending program options without bias – not steered in any direction.”

