SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, today announced the appointment of Joe Langner as president. Langner will lead the company to achieve its strategic vision of establishing HECM and private reverse mortgages as lending portfolio staples alongside traditional and government loans.



Langner has nearly 30 years’ executive experience driving growth at marquis mortgage technology and software companies. A former executive vice president and chief sales officer at Ellie Mae, Langner executed the firm’s initial public offering in 2011 and considerably grew its market share during his tenure. Most recently, Langner served as chief executive officer at Blue Sage, a cloud-based, digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders.

His other notable positions include president at PCLender, a digital mortgage technology provider and Fiserv affiliate; executive vice president and general manager at Sage, the global market leader in operations management technology for small and medium businesses; and senior vice president at Dun and Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

In October 2019, ReverseVision announced its transformation as an API-enabled, flexible reverse mortgage lending platform in conjunction with substantial product upgrades, including its transition to cloud computing architecture; the introduction of a loan import API enabling third party systems to prepopulate a reverse mortgage file within ReverseVision Exchange (RVX); and streamlined product selection menus.

“Joe’s proven ability to satisfy industry and customer needs make him the right person to lead ReverseVision as it transforms reverse mortgage lending,” said ReverseVision Chief Executive Officer John Button. “He is the best person in the industry to execute our strategic vision of bringing reverse mortgage lending into operational coexistence in the broader mortgage market using our cloud-based, API-enabled lending technology platform.”

“Today, HECMs and private reverse mortgage programs are vastly underutilized despite market need because, until recently, there has not been an operationally pragmatic way for lenders to integrate reverse products alongside their forward offerings,” said Langner. “I’ve joined ReverseVision because their innovative vision to integrate reverse products into the mortgage ecosystem is exactly what borrowers and lenders need.”

About ReverseVision

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A six-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.

