SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that company President and CEO Joe Langner has been unanimously elected to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) Board of Directors.

Langner’s position on the NRMLA Board of Directors points to his growing leadership in the reverse mortgage lending sphere. Langner joined ReverseVision in March 2020 as president and was promoted into the dual role of President and CEO in January 2021. As a NRMLA Board member, Langner will serve the remainder of the 2020-2021 term, replacing Board member and former ReverseVision CEO John Button.

“It’s a great privilege to serve on the NRMLA Board of Directors alongside professionals who have committed to helping American seniors attain financial security in their golden years,” said Langner. “I look forward to working collectively with NRMLA to educate legislators and industry regulators, help mortgage lenders succeed with reverse mortgage lending initiatives and expand consumer access to reverse mortgage lending programs.”

Langner is a decorated stalwart of the mortgage technology industry, possessing more than 30 years’ experience driving innovation at top mortgage technology and software as a service (SaaS) firms. Notably, as COO and chief sales officer at Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), Langner was part of the senior leadership team that prepared the firm for its initial public offering in 2011. Langner was also chief executive officer at Blue Sage, president at PCLender, executive vice president at Sage (SGE.L) and senior vice president at Dun and Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB).

About ReverseVision

Founded in 2007, ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading national Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite aligns to lenders’ unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision is a privately held company based in San Diego, California.

