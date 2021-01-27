NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Right Choice Dental Care is local, trusted, and top-rated dentists that specialize in comprehensive cosmetic, family & restorative dentistry. Dr. Pinal Patel and Dr. Konstantin Gromov utilize their combined expertise to offer patients high-quality and personalized cosmetic & oral implantology dental care. We stand by our work and it’s one-stop the destination for all your family’s dental needs.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Pinal Patel (Cosmetic Dentist) and the right side is Dr. Konstantin Gromov (Dental Implant Specialist).

With more than 15 years of experience, Dr. Pinal Patel has become well-known for cosmetic dental services. To offer patients comprehensive dental care at Right Choice, Dr. Gromov combines his expertise in implant & laser dentistry with Dr. Pinal Patel’s experience in cosmetic and family dental care. Together, the Right Choice dentists are dedicated to helping patients improve their oral health while addressing cosmetic and functional dental concerns.

At Right Choice Dental, Dr. Pinal emphasizes the importance of total oral health. In addition to her background in preventative and cosmetic treatments, she has become top rated and one of the leading dental cosmetic service providers in Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook areas.

Dr. Gromov is Board Certified Periodontist & Dental Implant Specialist. Dr. Gromov upended Aesthetic dentistry with his breakthrough new approach known as Specialty Smiles and his artistic techniques to create the most special smile possible.

Dr. Gromov has over 20 years of clinical dental experience and he has a passion for making beautiful smiles. As a highly distinguished implant dentist, Dr. Gromov is proud to offer his proficiency in the complex procedure to help patients safely replace missing teeth with long-lasting results.

Both of them are dedicated to staying at the forefront of the latest dental advancements through new technology and continuing education. By collaborating with Dr. Gromov, Dr. Pinal believes her patients can obtain an elevated level of dental care. Both dentists utilize advanced techniques and employ state-of-the-art technology to provide patients with the safest, most effective treatments possible. We stand by our work. We are socially responsible and dedicated to serving our community.

About Right Choice Dental Care:

