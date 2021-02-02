WHITEFISH, Mont., Feb. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RightOnTrek today announced the release of its long-awaited Adventure Meals for backpackers. Their meals use the finest ingredients and preferred preparation and preservations techniques to create a delicious dining experience on the trail.

RightOnTrek Adventure Meals can be bought using their simultaneously launched Adventure Meal Planner that allows you to not only buy their new line of breakfast and dinner entrées, but all your snacks, sides, desserts and drinks as well. Their Meal Planner makes it easy to get delicious, compact, inexpensive, nutrient-dense meals shipped straight to your door. RightOnTrek meals are packed by seasoned backpackers and organized by day, ready for your backpacking trip.

“Our goal at RightOnTrek is to provide a better trail meal experience to all backpackers. We’ve revolutionized how trail meals are made, prepared, enjoyed, planned, and shared,” said Victoria Livschitz, Founder of RightOnTrek.

The easy-to-use meal planner will quickly select your meals with customizable options that cater to most diets. Enter your preferences for spicy, vegetarian, and dairy and then select your total calories per day. With one click their proprietary algorithm will build your personal meal plan. You can keep your selections, or adjust them to taste.

Designed by backpacker chefs and modeled after the diets of the world’s foremost explorers.

Gives you the right balance of vitamins, minerals, protein, carbs and healthy fats.

Handmade with care.

Memorably delicious. Sure to satiate even the most selective palates.

Easy on your budget. $1 for 100 calories. $20 gets you a healthy 2,000 calorie meal kit.

Cooks on the trail in 10 minutes.

Comes in sustainable packaging wherever possible.

Entrées range from Egg, Cheese and Bacon Scramble, Beef Lasagne Stew, Chicken Coconut Curry Rice, Chicken Alfredo Pasta, and a variety of exquisite options.

RightOnTrek Adventure Meals are available now at https://rightontrek.com/meals/

About RightOnTrek

RightOnTrek makes epic wilderness adventures more accessible to everyone, from first-time backpackers to lifelong mountaineers. By combining in-depth information about popular wilderness destinations with expertly-designed multi-day backpacking itineraries, collaborative trip planning tools, and complete wilderness adventure meals, RightOnTrek is removing the barriers to experience the magic of the Great Outdoors to nature lovers of all ages, skills, and physical abilities.

Learn more: https://rightontrek.com/

