ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RoboSolucio, an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for mobile robot companions, announced today that it has an agreement with Rock Springs Elementary, an Atlanta-area school in the Gwinnett County School System. The COVID pandemic has negatively impacted students nationwide and Rock Springs is applying innovative methods to maximize educational outcomes for both remote and in-person student learning.

Teachers are overwhelmed trying to manage both remote and in-person students, often doubling their workload. Remote students are especially challenged due to less personal video interaction along with distractions in the home environment, often not participating. In-person students miss context due to masks covering facial expressions and they are often distracted while fidgeting with their own masks.

According to the agreement Rock Springs will implement RoboSolucio’s AI Puppy in selected classrooms to offer critical services to students that need the most assistance. AI Puppy will assist teachers by delivering mini lessons, giving them a partner in the classroom while helping students rise.

AI Puppy is a mobile autonomous robot with a personality. In addition to human-like expression and voice dialog, it has many advanced capabilities that bring it to life. When teachers and students see AI Puppy in action they immediately light up with a smile and form a connection with the cute robot.

The goal is to improve student outcomes while reducing teacher stress. AI Puppy’s COVID symptom detection and fall detection is a great compliment to the teacher’s assistant, helping to provide a safe learning environment. AI Puppy is the perfect assistant for teachers, receptionists, security guards, elderly, and children.

About Rock Springs Elementary

The vision of Gwinnett County Public Schools is to become a system of world-class schools where students acquire the knowledge and skills to be successful in college and careers. At Rock Springs, our school program is focused on this vision by ensuring that each student receives the support to be successful in demonstrating mastery of the grade level curriculum – the district’s academic knowledge and skills (AKS). For more information on Rock Springs Elementary please visit https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/2232

About RoboSolucio

RoboSolucio LLC is a privately held limited liability corporation headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company offers innovative artificial intelligence robot solutions including teacher’s assistants, COVID-19 symptom detection (body temp, chronic cough, labored breathing), and health companions. Robot capabilities include fall detection, call for help, remote control, autonomous navigation, video streaming, voice control & dialog, compliance, facial recognition, and capacitive touch response. Our teacher’s assistant delivers mini lessons, monitors student comprehension, and verbally probes students for understanding.

Our front desk security and concierge services are ideal for companies and building managers to control access to the workplace safely and provide helpful concierge services. We also offer elder companions for aging in place, senior & assisted living homes, doctor offices, hospitals. As a Small Business, RoboSolucio is committed to excellence and creating innovative and flexible solutions for its clients.

For more information about AI Puppy please visit www.RoboSolucio.com and follow the company’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmwOGtq5F02zmQ-jN9nlDRw or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/robosolucio or Instagram at RoboSolucio.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/_VcJJz6Btak

News Source: RoboSolucio LLC