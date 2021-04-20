NEW YORK, N.Y., April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rockfleet Financial Services, Inc. (“Rockfleet”) announced today immediate availability of CapRaize℠, enabling entrepreneurs and qualified all-stage companies seeking capital to connect seamlessly with all classes of investors, including crowdfunding enthusiasts, accredited investors, qualified purchasers, institutions, and family offices. CapRaize is now available at https://capraize.com/.

“Rockfleet believes that there is a need to keep the human element involved in the capital raising process while simultaneously amplifying access to opportunities for investors,” said Cathy Corrigan, CEO of Rockfleet. “Founders of companies meeting our vetting requirements will benefit not only through targeted outreach via our sales force, but also through this new capability to reach potential investors we have not yet met.”

“CapRaize allows us the advantage of creating the right balance between the high touch human connection with entrepreneurs and investors that we at Rockfleet value, while using state of the art cloud-based technology, enabling seamless interaction and transaction between the two. We see this as both a way for Rockfleet to offer our clients this service and additionally to expand access via our affiliate program to other boutique broker/dealers seeking this type of approach,” added John Swift, Managing Director and Group Head of Private Capital and Wealth Management Groups at Rockfleet.

Rockfleet also announced its recent addition to the Private Capital Group, Lindi Salasko, Managing Director. Salasko is a closely-held advisor to private companies from early-stage technology businesses to multi-generational family-owned corporations. Her career began in 2000 with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., in corporate finance. Most recently, Salasko co-founded Nuova Capital, a micro-VC fund investing in very-early-stage companies in North America and the Middle East with the aim to be the first institutional check. Prior to Nuova, she established Unison Capital FZE, a boutique investment bank headquartered in the UAE with offices in Hamburg, Hong Kong and San Francisco, focusing exclusively on cross-border transactions.

Salasko said of CapRaize, “As the landscape continuously shifts for middle market, privately-held businesses, the ability to cast a wider net to garner investment from institutions, family offices and accredited investors is more necessary than ever for these companies to achieve growth. The launch of a digital fundraising platform of CapRaize’s breadth and caliber could not come at a better time!”

POSITIVE IMPACT

Several of Rockfleet’s institutional clients seek to benefit from early adoption of CapRaize℠:

Sonatafy Technology, a client—centric focused technology services company featuring nearshore software developers, recently committed to the CapRaize platform to complement its capital raising efforts to address its need for growth capital while diversifying its investor base in a meaningful and responsible way.

Kannact™, a digital health company providing chronic management solutions, is augmenting its traditional capital raising efforts with CapRaize to address its need for growth capital for its rapidly expanding business.

TwoWayMed™, a cloud based, healthcare services marketplace for the under- and un-insured, is using CapRaize to heighten investor awareness of its initial seed capital round, complementing Rockfleet’s sales efforts.

AuthentiFact℠, the provider of DLGNZ℠ – an online marketplace that seeks to democratize the due diligence process by expanding companies’ access to a larger, diversified pool of due diligence services providers – is launching its initial capital raise on CapRaize.

About Rockfleet

Founded in 2008, Rockfleet is a recognized leader in financial services. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to bring and execute the best choices for its clients. For mor information about Rockfleet, visit https://rockfleetfinancial.com/.

Rockfleet and CapRaize are either registered service marks or service marks of Rockfleet.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

