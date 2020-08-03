BLOOMINGTON, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RPP Products today announced that it has selected Sagon-Phior and SDDPR as its branding and PR team for the company’s new Premier Pure hand sanitizer product line. In March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, RPP Products pivoted from motor oil production to hand sanitizer production in just seven days. Sagon-Phior and SDDPR were hired in April 2020 to introduce the new product line to consumers, businesses and non-profit organizations in need of FDA-approved hand sanitizer in large quantities.



“When we realized we could help fight the COVID-19 crisis by shifting our raw materials to hand sanitizer production, we knew we needed to move quickly and hire a professional branding and PR partner to help us establish ourselves in this new market,” said Eric Zwigart, CEO of RPP Products. “Together with Sagon-Phior and SDDPR, we have created an essential brand during a very challenging time in our country’s history.”

“As experts in Emotional Marketing, this product launch was an ideal fit for our firm,” said Glenn Sagon, CEO of Sagon-Phior. “In this crisis, we understand the importance of identifying how consumers are going to emotionally connect to a brand. In an environment of great uncertainty, Premier Pure stands for safety and confidence, and the opportunity to provide organizations, consumers and those in need with hand sanitizer. RPP’s philanthropic efforts to help homeless shelters, military vets and families have been a true inspiration for everyone.”

Sagon-Phior is completing the new Premier Pure website and marketing program slated to launch in two weeks.

“Eric and his team have a great story to tell,” said Stacey Doss, president of SDDPR. “Entrepreneurial ingenuity rises up to meet a national challenge, the result of which is assisting others in a time of crisis, and giving back to those who need the help the most. We are proud to be involved in such a worthwhile effort.”

Southern California-based RPP Products is a national, privately held $150 million manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil and additives to the convenience and grocery channels. In just seven days in mid-March, RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart pivoted the company to begin producing in excess of 30,000 gallons of FDA-approved hand sanitizer daily, for as long as it’s needed. Zwigart felt that the homeless and food- insecure would likely not get the supplies they needed during the crisis, and decided to focus his company’s donation efforts there.

In just three months, RPP Products has donated over 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to hundreds of non-profit organizations including:

800+ homeless in temporary housing at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California

Los Angeles motels run by HOPICS and part of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Project Roomkey” of 3,000 hotel and motel rooms statewide for the homeless

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh, PA, which last year delivered 35.5 million meals in its 11-county service area

Denver Rescue Mission, temporary housing for 700+ homeless men at Denver’s Western National Complex

The Doe Fund for use at The Bentley Hotel in New York City where the organization is temporarily housing 300+ formerly homeless men, with the remainder going to The Doe Fund’s three shelters in New York City and Harlem

Eight United Way regions (New York City; Sacramento and Orange County, Calif.; Washington D.C./Alexandria, Va.; Denver; Seattle; Atlanta; Detroit), paving the way for a national, strategic partnership

About RPP Products

RPP Products is a national privately held manufacturer and distributor of automotive chemicals and lubricants to the convenience and grocery distribution channels. RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart has vowed to use the 40,000 gallons per day of ethanol alcohol that RPP Products has access to for the purposes of answering the hand sanitizer shortage, for as long as it’s needed. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products is selling hand sanitizer to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, veteran’s organizations, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels. For more information, please visit https://www.premierpure.com/.

About Sagon-Phior

As a full service, Southern California integrated marketing and branding agency, Sagon-Phior’s focus is Emotional Marketing, which enables marketers to better understand important, often unseen patterns of consumer emotion and behavior. Sagon-Phior’s DNA was borne in the motion picture industry. CEO Glenn Sagon was the Creative Director in the Worldwide Marketing Group for Columbia Pictures and Chief Creative Officer Rio Phior was the Creative Director for Steven Spielberg and George Lucas at Lucasfilm. That experience has made a significant impact on how the agency develops marketing strategies for technology, healthcare, financial services, non-profit and lifestyle clients. Sagon-Phior has applied the philosophy of Emotional Marketing to branding and marketing programs from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies for decades.

For more information, please visit https://sagon-phior.com/.

Follow on social:

About SDDPR

SDDPR is a marketing and public relations firm that has been serving clients in a variety of industries for 14 years, from start-ups to established, well-known brands. The company often partners with branding and ad agencies to provide a fully-integrated suite of services. Specialties include Strategic Planning, Crisis Communications, and Media Training. For more information, please visit https://sddpr.com/.

News Source: RPP Products