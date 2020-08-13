DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Salathiel Records is saturating the market with two new dynamic releases by Billboard charting artist and worship leader Bill Moss Jr., “Testimony of Praise” and “Brand New Day.” Both new singles are available now on all digital music outlets.



A soaring testimony of God’s goodness and grace, “Testimony of Praise” is the first release from Moss’ soon to be released new album entitled “His Majesty.” Featuring power-packed backing vocals by Michigan’s renown BME (Baptist, Missionary and Education) State Choir, “Testimony of Praise” is highlighted by an electrifying duet with his award-winning brother and global hitmaker, J Moss.

Joining the nation’s civil unrest and social injustice conversation “Brand New Day” is a powerful, purposeful, and passionate new worship anthem co-written by Moss and Nashville singer/songwriter Mark Alan Stansberry. Birthed on purpose and for this time, the new single is an intentional call to action to encourage us as a society to pause our conflicts, look past our differences, and reach out and support one another to effect change.

“In today’s climate of a global pandemic and social unrest, it’s my hope and prayer that these two new songs will serve as both encouragement and a timely reminder that we not only have so much to be thankful for, but also God remains faithful, continues to shower His blessings and is worthy of our praise,” said Moss. “Ultimately, my hope and prayer are that these songs exhort every believer to pray with purpose, faith and authority for our world and God’s people during these historic times.”

Both singles are supported with an integrated promotional marketing campaign comprising digital, print and broadcast platforms amplified by billboard ads, earned media and digital/social media integrations.



Heir to a music legacy that’s transformed the sound of gospel, Moss is the eldest son of the late Bill and Essie Moss (the legendary “Bill Moss & The Celestials,”) brother to James (aka “J Moss”), nephew to the late Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, and cousin to music icons Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, Jacky Clark-Chisholm (the world famous “Clark Sisters”) and Kiera “Kiki” Sheard.

Click to listen to the new singles, “Testimony of Praise” and “Brand New Day.” For radio or product requests, contact Bruce Knight at (313) 207-5786 or pushitmarketingandpromotions@gmail.com.

For more information, visit http://www.salathielrecords.com/.

Listen on YouTube:

Testimony of Praise (feat. J Moss) – https://youtu.be/DaT-cbqcv24

Brand New Day – https://youtu.be/KGorZY-2UMc

About Salathiel Records

Whether an aspiring new artist or established veteran, among independent labels, the artistic and business team at Salathiel Records is committed to help turn dreams into reality. A reality rooted in success, hard work and a proven track record of not only getting your music out in the world, but also heard and sold.

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0813s2p-testimony-moss-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Testimony of Praise – the new single by Bill Moss, Jr. & The BME State Choir featuring J. Moss

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0813s2p-brand-new-day-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Brand New Day – the inspiring new single by Bill Moss, Jr.

News Source: Salathiel Records