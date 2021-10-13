WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has been ranked a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) following a competitive selection process aimed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry.

Companies that chose to be considered in MPA’s search for the best mortgage workplaces took part in a two-part process to determine placement. The first step assessed each company’s workplace culture and benefits, and the second step was a survey completed by employees. MPA required a minimum number of responses based on company size and at least an 80% satisfaction rate to select the top companies.

“It’s an honor for Sales Boomerang to be recognized as a distinguished workplace in the mortgage industry,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “We take the time and resources to invest in our team because we know their hard work and dedication is the reason Sales Boomerang has become the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool today.”

Through growth and extremely low employee turnover, Sales Boomerang has more than tripled headcount over the past three years and continues to grow. The company has created a distinct service-oriented internal culture that reflects its No Borrower Left Behind™ mindset, setting a trend in the mortgage industry to value every borrower. Employees who participated in the survey highlighted Sales Boomerang’s generous benefits packages, team-oriented internal culture and ample opportunities for advancement.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value.

To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage & finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. Created exclusively for the mortgage & finance industry, MPA provides a real-time web service that keeps time-poor mortgage & finance professionals up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion, and expert analysis affecting both their business, and their industry as a whole. For more information, visit https://www.mpamag.com/us.

