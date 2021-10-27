HOPKINS, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021. (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — According to Citizens 4 Stiele, Sam Stiele recently announced formulation of Raspberry Fund Scholarship.



Mentoring is one of the most important actions we can take to support a strong city for years to come. Throughout my campaign, I have shared that a focus during my mayoral term will be mentoring others to lead in the future.

Why the Raspberry Fund

Alex Fisher is transforming Community Education

I had the opportunity to listen to a presentation from Alex Fisher at Hopkins Rotary. Mr. Fisher is the Director of Community Education for Hopkins School District. Listening to him speak about the about his vision for more Civic Programs, specifically education geared toward the young adults in our community, has been inspiring to me. Forwarding thinking is part of how you create excitement to mentor future leaders. Mr. Fisher has mastered creating excitement.

Turning Words into Action

Today I am proud to announce that I will use any funds generated from the office of Hopkins Mayor, typically going to the mayor themself, plus some personal funds, to create a Raspberry Scholarship Fund. Funds will be donated for the lifetime of my service to the Hopkins Community.

I have already connected with Mr. Fisher and this Scholarship will be used to help low-income families pay for childcare costs and to participate in the Civics Enrichment camps and classes he plans to start.

As I have previously shared, my goal is to give as many people access to participate in local government as possible. More participation makes us stronger. I look forward to being able to mentor those in Mr. Fisher’s program and see this partnership create new strong civic leaders for Hopkins.

Connecting with Community

I have already started connecting with local banks & community organizations to expand the fund beyond just myself. We are lucky here in the city of Hopkins, MN to have a strong sense of civic responsibility.

I am dedicated to not only showing up, but giving back.

I was taught that those who have the ability have the responsibility and I plan to live up to my responsibility in this community.

