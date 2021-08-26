HOPKINS, Minn., Aug. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Citizens 4 Stiele announced today candidacy of Sam Stiele for mayor of Hopkins. “I didn’t see a mayoral candidate that represented me,” Stiele said in a statement. “We need someone who knows this town inside and out. Hopkins needs a leader who believes that progress is a balancing act, one who offers open communication. I will create an approachable government whose mission is to serve Hopkins and mentor future leaders.”



The Stiele family has been a mainstay in Hopkins across four generations. Stiele’s first job was sweeping the body shop floors alongside his father, uncles, siblings and cousins.

“I am so proud of this community and grateful to raise my kids here,” Stiele said. “I can’t think of a more humbling way to give back than to serve as mayor in this time of rapid growth and change for Hopkins.”

Stiele is a two-term president of Hopkins Rotary Club, as well as having served on the Board of the Hopkins Historical Society. He currently serves as the chair of the Hopkins Planning and Zoning Commission. He started his civic journey by attending the Hopkins Citizen’s Academy.

“There is not a better, more hands-on, engrossing way to understand the dynamics required to run a city, than to attend the Academy,” Stiele said.

Stiele feels it is important to show up in the community in order to lead. According to Stiele, a mayor needs to understand the community’s clubs, participate in events, volunteer in the community and patronize local businesses. He said he understands that local government requires a servant mentality and that you should always leave something better than you have found it.

We need to bring back more balance, while increasing transparency to bring more people into the process, Stiele said in a statement, adding “How do you educate the next generation of civic leaders if you aren’t communicating with them?”

“You can find me on Mainstreet most days,” Stiele says. That includes Saturday when he sits with his dad & drinks coffee.

According to Stiele, his family has passed down an important value to each generation, “you must give before you receive.” His father, Ed Stiele, was the Raspberry Festival’s 50th anniversary grand marshal, while Stiele has volunteered on JCI committees, at Resource West, the Elks and joined a local bowling league.

“I look forward to earning your vote to be Hopkins’ next mayor this November, it will be my privilege to continue serving our great community.”

