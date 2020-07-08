SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. and GIG HARBOR, Wash., July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bessolo Haworth, a leading West Coast tax, accounting and business advisory firm, announces the promotion of Sasha Baluka to partner. Baluka will continue to manage some of the firm’s largest clients and will now also work with the firm’s partners to manage and lead the organization.



“This was the perfect time to promote Sasha to partner,” said the firm’s Managing Partner, Larry Haworth. “In addition to her expertise in the manufacturing, retail and distribution segments, Sasha is a leader who works collaboratively with staff and others to ensure an exceptional level of client service.”

“I look forward to this new chapter in my relationship with Bessolo Haworth,” said Baluka. “Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve seen how the partners lead and I’m confident that we will continue to build a firm that is relevant into the future.”

Baluka, a graduate of California State University Northridge, joined the firm as a principal in late 2018. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. She has been honored by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as a “Trusted Advisor” and was nominated for recognition as a “Women in Business” honoree.

About Bessolo Haworth:

Based in Sherman Oaks, California, Bessolo Haworth was founded by John Bessolo, Larry Haworth and Peggy Clark in 2007. Featuring CPAs, licensed tax and investment professionals and other expert staff, the independent firm’s core expertise includes accounting and auditing, income tax planning and preparation, estate planning and compliance, investment consulting and business advisory services. The firm serves middle-market companies and high net-worth individuals throughout California and beyond. The firm has two other office locations in San Rafael, California and in Gig Harbor, Washington.

To learn more, visit: https://www.bhcpagroup.com/

Sasha Baluka, Partner at Bessolo Haworth, a leading Tax, Accounting and Business Advisory Firm.

