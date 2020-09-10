KENILWORTH, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During this pandemic with major swings in the number of cases at schools you have a situation where institutions are scrambling like never before. Johnstone Supply offers the iWave-C from NuCalgon, patented, self-cleaning needle-point bi-polar ionization technology, with tests showing a 99.4% rate of reduction in Covid-19.



PHOTO CAPTION: iWave Air Purification Systems.

iWave is an air purifying device that installs in any air conditioning or heating system. When air passes over it, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, bacteria and viruses, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts. iWave’s technology generates the same ions that nature creates with lightening, waterfalls, and ocean waves, etc. The only difference between the iWave’s technology and nature is that the iWave does it without developing harmful ozone.

“Noting a lack of understanding of the options available,” said Bob Zimmermann, president of Johnstone Supply’s Kenilworth Group, “we started taking meetings with local school superintendents to identify the best solutions for various types of spaces and needs.”

Many schools throughout New Jersey and dozens across the US have already installed these systems to provide an extra level of protection for students and faculty to safely return to live, in-person classes making, it a central component of their preparedness and response plan.

HVAC technical expert and trainer, Frank Taverna also created a short video to explain the differences in technologies and the science behind the solution.

Although there is no silver bullet to stopping the spread of Covid-19, many are breathing a little easier knowing that tested solutions are being implemented to help get us back to the lives we all knew.

