FULLERTON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Solving the problem of screening for elevated temperatures, without the close contact of a walk-up thermometer to the forehead, desperately needed a safer, more socially distant option. Introducing the Disinpro ThermoDispenser™.



PHOTO CAPTION: Disinpro Corporation ThermoDispenser intelligent dispenser.

“The marriage made in heaven of a no-touch, hand sanitizer dispenser and a non-contact, temperature screening device, we believe is a perfect, protect and screen solution, for every office lobby,” said Aftab “AJ” Jiwani, founder & CEO of Disinpro.

“Screening and protecting students, guests, customers and visitors without close contact, continues to be an ongoing challenge for us all,” Jiwani continued.

The ThermoDispenser is an intelligent dispenser that measures body temperature from the palm as it dispenses hand sanitizer. With a 32 ounce refillable tank of Disinpro 70% Aloe Vera Hand Gel or your choice of gel hand sanitizer, the ThermoDispenser will help protect and screen everyone entering your place of business, worship, learning and more.

