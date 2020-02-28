SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 95Visual is pleased to announce the launch of SCV Audio Video’s new website: https://www.scvaudiovideo.com. The old website did not capture just how remarkable their services are in the audio-video field.



“This new site displays SCV Audio Video’s expertise and positions them as the leading provider for high-end audio-video installations,” Joshua Maddux, CEO of 95Visual, says. “Specifically, SCV Audio Video wanted to improve their visibility with an updated design and compelling content to match the quality of work they provide.”

The new features that SCV Audio Video chose to include in its website redesign captivate the audience and offer an easy-to-navigate format. Users can quickly discern residential from commercial services making it quick and easy to find useful information. A photo gallery showcases past projects so potential clients can get a preview of what’s possible for them.

There’s also a helpful blog that talks about a range of topics from curved TVs versus flat screen TVs to advantages of sound bars and exactly how SCV Video Audio can help businesses keep clients happy.

“Its clients will love how SCV Audio Video goes above and beyond to explain how its audio-video projects will transform their experience at home or in the office,” Maddux says.

Robert Marshall of SCV Audio Video says, “Working with 95Visual on the new site captured precisely what the business offers clients with a seamless structure from start to finish. 95Visual is pleased to support small businesses by providing personalized solutions for each client.”

About SCV Audio Video

Founded in 2008, SCV Audio Video is locally-owned and operates largely in Santa Clarita, as well as the surrounding Los Angeles area. It specializes in custom audio-video solutions for residential and commercial clients including full home automation, home theaters and conference room systems. In addition to being experts in low-voltage systems, it holds certifications and licenses that eliminate the need for clients to hire multiple companies.

Stay up to date with SCV Audio Video:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scvaudiovideo/

Website: https://www.scvaudiovideo.com

About 95Visual

Los Angeles-based, 95Visual is a web design, digital marketing and brand development company founded in 2008. It provides web, identity, content and marketing services to companies all over the United States. Its mission is “Transforming businesses through reliable and personal websites.”

For more information: https://www.95visual.com

News Source: 95Visual