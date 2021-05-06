ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rochester Regional Health needed to enhance security at key health system facilities throughout Western New York. Securitronics, a security company specializing in the provision of intelligent, technologically empowered security systems was contacted for this project. In turn, Securitronics connected with ZKTeco USA to deploy a new state-of-the art access control solution using SpeedFace, a multi-functional, touchless standalone access control reader with facial and palm vein recognition.



PHOTO CAPTION: ZKTeco USA fast-matching and highly accurate facial recognition platform.

Securitronics has installed these readers at various other facilities spread across multiple industries with great success, so it was pleased to help Rochester Regional to optimize its security while avoiding an overbearing or unwelcoming experience for staff and patients.

SpeedFace’s contact-less capabilities have proven transformative in healthcare environments. Practitioners, nurses, support staff and administrative personnel often have their hands full with pushing wheelchairs, carrying trays of medical supplies or transporting sensitive equipment around facilities. But SpeedFace’s hands-free, facial and palm vein recognition reading capabilities ensure that unencumbered door access can be gained with ease. This is essential in situations such as medical emergencies, where there is no time to waste looking for keys or access cards.

So, how does the technology work? SpeedFace is a fast-matching and highly accurate facial recognition platform, designed for indoor and outdoor use. It can store and match up to 50,000 face templates and 5000 palm vein templates, and within a second of recognizing a faculty member or patient’s face, doors are immediately unlocked. Further, it’s a multi-layered biometric access control solution that combines recognition technologies – face and palm vein identification – with body temperature and/or mask detection. It also has relay contacts for controlling the door locks and Wiegand and OSDP output to interface with third party access control systems as well.

This additional capability reinforces traditional security measures while maintaining COVID-19 sanitized environments – something essential in a healthcare context. SpeedFace not only met the health system’s tiered security criteria, it did so while improving ease of movement around facilities and managing deployment costs.

ZKTeco USA’s SpeedFace readers have met Rochester Regional Health’s goals and Securitronics reports that the health system has found the solution to be straightforward and logical and its successful expansion of the existing access control system. Through SpeedFace, Rochester Regional now has greater peace of mind, confident in the knowledge that only authorized staff can gain access to security-sensitive areas.

Terry Rivet, President and CEO, Securitronics, said, “The client has found the solution to be easy to use, budget friendly and the expansion of biometrics into their existing access control system to be a valuable investment that will warrant continued expansion of their technology.”

Manish Dalal, President and Founder, ZKTECO USA said” We have been working with Securitronics since last 7+ years and have always met the unique security challenges posed to us from time to time by their customers with our huge biometric hardware and software portfolio.”

About Securitronics

Securitronics is a security company specializing in the provision of intelligent, technologically empowered security solutions. It has over 40 years’ experience in delivering innovative, cost-effective systems that address some of the most demanding physical and cyber-security concerns.

The company delivers customized and highly refined solutions for each client, by consistently staying at the cutting edge of market innovation and examining how new technologies might benefit customers’ plans and needs. Key solutions commonly provided by Securitronics include managed access control, intercom-based communications, video surveillance, and intrusion systems. Verticals it serves include healthcare, banking, commercial, manufacturing, multi-tenant, and schools.

Securitronics builds long-term customer relationships based on absolute trust, personalized services, and market-leading solutions.

About ZKTeco USA

ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric security solutions. Product offerings include RFID & Biometric Access Control Panels, Readers and Management Software, Visitor Authentication & Management Software, Elevator Controllers, Long-Range Readers, Walkthrough & Handheld Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, X-Ray Package Scanners and Biometric Smart Door Locks. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. headquarters includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability.

Learn more here: https://www.zktecousa.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0430s2p-zkteco-app-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: ZKTeco USA fast-matching and highly accurate facial recognition platform

News Source: ZKTeco USA