SANFORD, Fla. and MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Turn “Someday I’ll ride a motorcycle,” into “Today” with new ways to learn to ride from Seminole Harley-Davidson in Sanford, Florida. Inspired by new rider feedback, Seminole Harley-Davidson is offering two new programs that aim to make learning to ride more convenient and personalized.



These new programs are designed to provide flexible scheduling and a learning pace that suits the rider’s needs. Personal coaching sessions can be scheduled 1-on-1, or as a private group with up to 4 participants.

Experience the Ride

This newly developed program is designed specifically for those who have never ridden a motorcycle but are interested in trying. Under the guidance of a professional coach, participants will ride a Harley-Davidson Street® 500 motorcycle across a practice range. The entire experience takes approximately 90 minutes and is completed on a bike specially equipped for new riders.

“Experience the Ride” is a low commitment, no pressure way for potential riders to get behind the handlebars and experience riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for the first time.

This program can help participants decide if learning to ride is right for them, alleviate potential anxiety before taking rider training, and help realize how motorcycles can unlock their dreams of personal freedom.

To learn more and schedule a session, visit http://www.hdpersonalcoachfinder.com/

Learn to Ride

For those that have decided to learn to ride, Seminole Harley-Davidson in Sanford is now offering an additional option beyond the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course.

This new program, simply known as “Learn to Ride,” delivers the same time-tested rider training curriculum as the Riding Academy New Rider Course. However, Learn to Ride enables students to schedule private sessions with personal coaches and learn all the techniques and riding strategies required to earn a motorcycle endorsement.

For riders that always wanted to learn but couldn’t fit a multi-day course into their schedule or prefer to learn in private session, this program is what they have been waiting for. Sessions can be scheduled 1-on-1 or as a private party with up to 4 participants. This program is a great option for spouses, friends, and individuals to finally learn and fulfill their dreams of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Benefits of the Learn to Ride program include highly flexible scheduling, learning at the rider’s pace, more focused attention from the coach, ability to repeat training modules if needed, and completion of private sessions solo or with a small group of friends resulting in lower anxiety.

To learn more and schedule your personalized Learn to Ride lesson contact Seminole Harley-Davidson at 407-328-1212 or https://seminoleharley.com/, or the http://www.hdpersonalcoachfinder.com/ website.

About Harley-Davidson Riding Academy

Harley-Davidson Riding Academy is a leader in high quality rider training. These two new options are designed to complement the existing Riding Academy programs and make learning to ride more attainable and accessible. These programs are just one more way Harley-Davidson is leading the industry in building riders and are offered at Seminole Harley-Davidson in Sanford, FL.

Offered at select H-D® dealers, H-D Riding Academy provides expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, students get to know the motorcycle they will be riding and learn the basics of rider safety skills. On the practice range, students learn to build skills and confidence, everything from braking, turning and skilled maneuvers.

To find available courses contact Seminole Harley-Davidson at 407-328-1212 or https://seminoleharley.com/, or visit in person at 620 Hickman Circle, Sanford, FL 32771 or search for classes online at http://www.h-d.com/LearntoRide.

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has stood for the timeless pursuit of adventure and delivered freedom for the soul with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Learn more at h-d.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

George Lue

407-328-1212

marketing@seminoleharley.com

https://seminoleharley.com/

News Source: Seminole Harley-Davidson