SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Senpex LLC, a software company based out of Sunnyvale, California, is working towards Delivery Partnership Program for E-commerce, Local businesses and Service Sectors. Senpex is one of the fastest growing last mile delivery and AI software producing companies that combines speedy delivery with technology to serve you and your business better.

Third-Party Logistics Provider

Add our name and elevate capabilities to your business. Partner with us to solve your customer’s challenges without worrying about gaps in the service. Make your prospects become loyal, happy customers and increase your revenue.

“Even during this pandemic, we are able to continue to provide vital services for our customers, creating jobs and keep the economy running and now offering the Delivery Partnership Program,” said Senpex CEO Anar Mammadov. “As the way we live continues to change, the services that Senpex offers to retailers and every local business will benefit from our services and in a way to be more efficient using technologies such as ours.”

For Government Organizations and Chambers of Commerce

Senpex offers a good incentive to join and stay with the member organizations be it professional associations or chambers of commerce by offering them special shipping discounts.

Alongside with general benefits, we offer SLA (service level agreement and guarantees):

– Courier waiting time 20 minutes

– Delivery time – up to 45 miles (routes within 15 miles)

– Free package protection (up to $250)

– Agreed price that will not change

– Dedicated dispatch team and dedicated communication channel with 24/7 support

– Development team assistance (by request)

Even during these Covid-19 times where the way the deliveries are done has completely changed the dynamics for every business – Big or Small, Senpex’s technology has allowed a number of companies to improve their services. Retailers with e-commerce delivery platforms who have signed on with Senpex automatically have access to over 3,000 couriers along with their operational expertise to ensure customers are satisfied.

About Senpex

Senpex is a software company specialized in providing small to medium-sized enterprises with courier services and dispatch technology. The Senpex team provides all corporate partners with custom-designed solutions to best fit their company’s specific needs. Senpex’s AI-based framework enables its technology to deploy a unique set of custom parameters for each client and doesn’t deploy a one-size fits all approach to the end-user. Through its technological framework, Senpex enables all of its clients to access a technology platform which is custom built for their specific needs.

Add our name and capabilities to your business and say “Yes” to every order.

To learn more visit https://www.senpex.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Chesakov

Co-Founder, Senpex

(650)788-3883

alex@senpex.com

News Source: Senpex