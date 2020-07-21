EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 21 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SeQuel Response is excited to announce the arrival of a new Executive Vice President of Sales, Chris Bixler. In this new role, Bixler will lead our sales team and training initiatives, enhance our lead generation and prospect engagement approach, and collaborate with SeQuel’s leadership team to develop and execute short- and long-term business strategy.



“The addition of Chris and this new role for SeQuel aligns well with our overall growth strategy in our key markets. His strong background in building top performing sales teams will be a valuable asset to SeQuel’s sales and marketing efforts,” said SeQuel CEO and Co-Founder, Jay Carroll. “I believe Chris is an optimal fit for SeQuel’s culture and he is the right leader for our well-established sales team.”

As a print industry veteran, Bixler is an experienced sales executive recognized for his contributions in strategic sales planning, account management, new client acquisition and team development. He takes pride in nurturing collaborative, trusting relationships to identify client needs and launching customized ideas to fulfill those needs. Bixler has established a proven track record of business growth and client satisfaction for top brands and Fortune 100 retailers across print, technology, design, and retail marketing industries.

“After watching SeQuel’s impressive success over the past ten years from afar, I’m grateful to be joining this strong team,” said Bixler. “The SeQuel culture, values and people made the decision very easy. I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of people and leveraging my experience to strengthen the sales program as we continue to grow our client base.”

Passionate about the success of others, Bixler has sought to fulfill this desire through servant-leadership roles throughout his career. Most recently, Bixler led the sales team and account acquisition strategy at Meyers Printing Companies. During his time there he helped to elevate the customer base, identify new business opportunities, and develop a new strategic sales approach for major accounts.

Bixler holds a B.S. in Communications from Western Illinois University, where he was a collegiate rugby player. When he is not cheering on his favorite college football teams, you will find Chris playing tennis, snow skiing, or traveling the coasts to visit his children.



About SeQuel Response

SeQuel Response has quickly become the go-to direct response advertising agency for growth-oriented consumer brands looking to launch and rapidly scale their direct mail and digital marketing campaigns.

In five consecutive years, Inc. Magazine has named SeQuel to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., and the reason for the sharp growth is simple.

SeQuel’s direct marketing experts and data scientists have developed a proprietary testing methodology called FaQtor Test, which utilizes predictive analytics to quickly uncover hidden performance insights, saving clients millions and optimizing response 400 percent faster than A/B testing.

Visit https://www.sequeldm.com/ to watch a short animation that explains how FaQtor Test is dramatically accelerating growth for many of the nation’s leading consumer brands.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/FWtVR2-19Es

MEDIA CONTACT:

For any business and/or media inquiries, please contact Jacqueline Johnson-Leister at 952-208-1314, or email her at jacquelinej@sequeldm.com.

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0721s2p-chris-bixler-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Chris Bixler joins SeQuel Response.

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0721s2p-SeQuel-Response-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: SeQuel Response