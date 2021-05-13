LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stillwater Sciences, a leading California-based watershed science and ecosystem restoration consulting firm established in 1996, today announced Watershed Outreach Facilitator Shelly Backlar has joined Stillwater Sciences to help promote education and awareness of the Los Angeles River watershed and its resources to communities throughout the Southland.



Stillwater Sciences’ Los Angeles office is currently working on steelhead fish passage, habitat conservation, and urban biodiversity projects that promote access to nature, serving clients such as the City of Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti’s office, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, and many partnering agencies and non-profit organizations from the Santa Clara River to the Mexican border.

During her tenure at the Friends of the Los Angeles River (FoLAR), Shelly Backlar led multiple strategic initiatives that supported the stewardship of the river, including the Los Angeles River Clean Ups, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles River Ecosystem Restoration funding match, the Los Angeles River recreational use designation. Shelly oversaw the design and build of a 38-foot mobile visitor and education center, the L.A. River Rover.

The resulting Source to Sea Watershed education program led to a multi-year partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the River Rover’s designation as one of the first eight Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnerships in the United States. Shelly will continue to support community engagement as part of watershed restoration programs throughout Los Angeles and its surrounding communities.

“I love being out on the River, listening to the water, seeing a great blue heron, or an osprey swoop down and catch a carp in its talons. Although you may be at a location with power lines on one side and a freeway on another, there is so much life to experience and share. Championing habitat for fish through downtown Los Angeles as a member of the Stillwater Sciences’ family is a dream come true.

Restoring habitat for fish improves water quality and the quality of life for both people and wildlife. FoLAR’s Founder, Lewis MacAdams, used to say, ‘When the steelhead return to the LA River we know our work is done.’ And when those mighty steelhead trout make their way from the ocean, up the LA River on their way to the headwaters of the Arroyo Seco, Lewis’ vision will become reality.”

About Stillwater Sciences, Los Angeles:

Based in Los Angeles, California, Stillwater Sciences serves public agencies and non-profit partners throughout southern California consulting on threatened and endangered species conservation and recovery, integrated water management, urban biodiversity, and watershed health, offering watershed-based solutions through scientific studies, planning, engineering, construction, and monitoring services.

