AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIERA.AI, a leading safety automation innovator for the material handling industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new website at https://www.siera.ai/. The new site features focused solutions for lift truck fleets, maintenance, environmental, health & safety (EHS), and forklift dealerships.

The new comprehensive website reflects SIERA.AI’s growth over the past few years with preventing and reducing forklift accidents with AI vision driven systems, and transforming paper-based inspections to digital, data driven solutions. The website also highlights the company’s cloud-based, real-time dashboard that reflects a customer’s single to multiple safety solutions all in one reporting system.

“We are thrilled to debut our new company website to the material handling industry who are looking to improve their safety with proven automation,” said Saurav Agarwal, President & CEO of SIERA.AI. “The website is easy to navigate and full of content rich information with videos to complement the safety automation message.”

SIERA.AI’s website will be updated on a regular basis with new product launches, innovations and company milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and stay current on safety and automation news, education and webinars at https://www.siera.ai/.

About SIERA.AI

SIERA.AI believes in the power of One. Our goal is to remove One barrier at a time with innovative safety automation solutions that empower and protect companies and their employees so they can focus on what they do best. We accomplish this with our rapid self-installation solutions for lift truck fleets, maintenance, environmental, health & safety (EHS), and forklift dealerships. You can reach SIERA.AI by contacting Cherise Kennerley, public relations at press@siera.ai.

