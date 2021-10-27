AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIERA.AI a leading innovator of digitization and safety solutions for preventing industrial forklift accidents announced today the continued rapid growth of new customer wins and expanded deployment of its SIERA.AI S2 and S3 forklift digitization and safety solutions.

The Company has secured eleven (11) significant new contracts in multiple industry verticals and quadrupled revenue Quarter over Quarter. The eleven new contracts include verticals in retail, food and beverage manufacturing, trading, and general manufacturing.

New customers selected our industry-leading slow to a safe stop, pedestrian detection (partial & full), forklift access control, impact detection / measurement, and electronic inspection with real-time digital data collection and graphical analytics displayed in our online telemetry Dashboard, aimed at preventing forklift accidents, injuries and damages. Several new customers replaced existing telemetry solutions as a result.

“It’s great working with SIERA.AI,” said I. Serbin of Ken’s Foods. “They are open to work with and customize to our needs. They take our feedback and work with us to address any concerns. It has been a rewarding and profitable experience.”

Customers’ commitment to operator and pedestrian safety, coupled with a strategic commitment to digital transformation continues to drive expanded sales and deployment of SIERA.AI products.

“Our goal is to continue developing and delivering proactive safety solutions that track and prevent forklift accidents,” said Saurav Agarwal, president & CEO of SIERA.AI. “That’s what our customers want, and that’s what we want for every facility worldwide.”

About SIERA.AI

SIERA.AI is a premiere provider of industrial vehicle mobility safety solutions. Our innovative safety solutions transform the way operations make decisions with our real-time data collection and graphical analytics Dashboard powered by our S2 Digital Forklift Inspection with Impact Detection, S3 Pedestrian Detection and S3 Slow to a Safe Stop. We aim to help each customer achieve Zero accidents in every facility worldwide.

For more information visit https://www.siera.ai/.

