AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIERA.AI a leading innovator of safety solutions for preventing industrial forklift accidents announced today that the Company has secured six (6) significant new contracts in multiple industry verticals. The six new contracts include third-party logistics, retail, food manufacturing, food service, and manufacturing.

New customers selected the SIERA.AI Safety System, S3 to prevent forklift accidents, injuries to workers and damages to the facility and forklift fleet. Customers expressed an interest to reduce facility operating costs, prevent accidents and improve all around safety in their facility. The new customers will also be able to track safety and performance for all assets regardless of location with the SIERA.AI Dashboard.

“These are important wins for SIERA.AI. Their selection proves our industry-leading safety technology produces significant value,” said Saurav Agarwal, president & CEO of SIERA.AI. “ProMatDX will be a valuable platform delivering our message of innovative safety solutions that positively impacts the industrial market’s bottom line.”

SIERA.AI is a sponsor for the upcoming ProMatDX show from April 12-16, 2021. The Company’s forklift safety presentation is on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 1:30 – 1:45 CST.

About SIERA.AI

SIERA.AI believes in the Power of One. Our goal is to remove one barrier at a time with innovative solutions that empower and safeguard company assets and protect their employees so they can focus on what they do best. We accomplish this by integrating technologies such as machine vision, IoT sensors and AI to prevent accidents before they even happen. For more information visit https://www.siera.ai/.

