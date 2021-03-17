LEHI, Utah, March 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Norcom Mortgage, a family-owned mortgage company with 36 locations along the East Coast, announced today the launch of its Easy Street App for iOS and Android mobile devices. Built by SimpleNexus, developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, the Easy Street App provides borrowers a convenient and safe way to apply for a loan, stay up-to-date throughout the loan process and even complete the loan closing ceremony from a mobile device.

“This new mortgage technology is a game-changing step for Norcom. The Easy Street app brings together borrowers, Realtors and loan officers in a way that is unmatched in the mortgage industry,” said Norcom Mortgage Executive Vice President, Operations Manager Mike Dimech. “Thanks to our partnership with SimpleNexus, this turnkey solution will allow our loan officers to conduct the entire mortgage process on one platform, enhancing our efficiency and ultimately revolutionizing our customers’ experience and how we close loans.”

“With so much opportunity in the market, we know lenders are looking for technology that delivers not just great value, but great speed-to-value,” said SimpleNexus Co-founder Ben Miller. “With Norcom’s partnership, we have managed both. We brought Easy Street to life very quickly, and we are proud of the way it provides meaningful enhancements to the borrowers and loan officer experience with minimum disruption to the way work gets done.”

Every step of the mortgage process is handled through the Easy Street app. After filling out the mortgage application, borrowers can photograph and securely upload documents, receive push notifications to track the status of their loan, download loan approval letters and e-sign closing documents — all from their mobile devices. Borrowers can even use the app to navigate the loan closing process digitally. Eliminating the need for a lengthy in-person closing ceremony.

The app features two-factor authentication and data encryption to protect borrowers’ personal and financial data. In addition, loan officers can share the app with real estate agents and other referral partners, giving them access to mortgage calculators, automatic notifications and easy access to contact information.

For more information or to download Norcom’s Easy Street app, please visit easystreet.norcommortgage.com

About Norcom Mortgage

Established in 1989, Norcom Mortgage is a growing family-owned mortgage company with 260 employees and 36 branch locations along the East Coast. Our programs vary and are flexible, whether you are a first-time homebuyer, an experienced mortgage shopper, a veteran, looking to refinance, and beyond. To learn more, visit https://norcommortgage.com

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey. Learn more: https://www.simplenexus.com/

News Source: SimpleNexus