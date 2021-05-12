LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today praised the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for naming federal remote online notarization (RON) legislation as a core issue of its National Advocacy Conference.

“Our industry has taken sweeping measures to provide mortgage consumers with the mobile and online home buying experience they prefer, but existing notarial laws impede the shift in technology,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “To date, only 32 states have passed RON-enabling legislation, hindering the housing finance industry’s ability to provide a broad swath of American homebuyers with the safety and convenience of a remote online closing ceremony. SimpleNexus commends the Mortgage Bankers Association for leading the charge on this critical issue.”

The MBA is coordinating with association partners and members to encourage Congress to reintroduce and enact The Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote Online Notarization Act (SECURE Notarization Act). Initially introduced with bipartisan sponsorship as Senate Bill 3533 in March 2020, the SECURE Notarization Act would permit immediate nationwide use of RON with minimum standards necessary to protect consumer data and provide certainty for the interstate recognition of RON. States with existing RON laws on the books would retain the flexibility to implement their own RON standards.

Each year, the MBA organizes housing finance stakeholders for its National Advocacy Conference to directly educate lawmakers about key industry policy priorities and hear directly from elected officials. This year’s conference will be held virtually, May 11-12, 2021.

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

