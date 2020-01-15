LEHI, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that it credits its accelerated 2019 growth to demand for digital mortgage tools capable of easy integration with lenders’ full tech stacks.



“Increasingly, our customers are telling us that they are only willing to invest in software platforms and products that are able to work symbiotically with their existing tech stack,” said Founder and CEO of SimpleNexus Matt Hansen. “Lenders are seeking to avoid shelling out tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars on custom integrations that may no longer be useful five years down the line. Lenders are drawn to SimpleNexus because our platform is flexible, cost-effective and capable of retaining relevance over time.”

Last year SimpleNexus added 59 enterprise clients to its roster, bringing the total number of enterprise lenders SimpleNexus empowers to “do more” to more than 216, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States. To date, the company has connected its more than 22,000 active loan originators with 1.3 million borrowers and 89,000 real estate partners to produce loans totaling over $200 billion in volume.

In 2019, SimpleNexus significantly bolstered features designed to enhance lender productivity, facilitate referral partnership development and drive cross-platform functionality. In March, SimpleNexus announced an enhanced disclosures toolset that expedites the disclosure process by days. July marked the release of an API that enables real-time data transfers with other systems. In August SimpleNexus debuted new tools for building real estate partner relationships.

SimpleNexus reinvested in serving its mortgage lender clients by expanding its team. Notable hires in 2019 include:

Chuck Staib, Chief Sales Officer

Kent Besaw, VP of Customer Success

Kevin McKenzie, VP of Finance

Shane Westra, VP of Product

John Aslanian, VP of Sales

Anna Ratanawan, VP of People Operations

Pam Faulkner, Director, Mortgage Solutions

Sol Klein, Director of Implementation

SimpleNexus garnered significant recognition for its accelerated company growth, in-house talent and veracity as a leading digital mortgage technology. SimpleNexus made its debut on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and for the second consecutive year was named to the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing technology companies. Additionally, the company was a recipient of the HousingWire (HW) Tech100 and the Silver Telly Award for its “Do More” video campaign.

SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen was awarded as a HousingWire (HW) Tech Trendsetter and a Lending Luminary by PROGRESS in Lending; COO Ben Miller was honored by HousingWire’s (HW) Vanguard and Rising Stars awards programs; and Senior Vice President of Sales Paul Drobot was named a HW Insider.

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

