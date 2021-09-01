LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced that leading housing finance industry publication HousingWire has selected Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer Kevin McKenzie as a 2021 Insiders Awards winner.

Since joining the organization in 2019, McKenzie has led a $108 million capital raise, developed organization-wide performance dashboards to keep SimpleNexus operations aligned with strategy and spearheaded partnership agreements with some of the largest organizations in the industry. His work has played a critical role in helping SimpleNexus grow to become a mortgage technology leader that has connected 40,000 active loan originators with more than 4.5 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners to date.

“Kevin has provided the glue between our operations and strategic initiatives that have allowed SimpleNexus to double in growth year over year,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “His incredible business acumen and ability to create systems for collaboration across the disciplines of sales, engineering, product and customer has provided the scaleup platform for the company.”

“The housing economy has successfully navigated a year of record-high volumes and technological innovation moving at breakneck speed — all while grappling with the operational challenges presented by a global pandemic,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This is the perfect time to pause and recognize the professionals in mortgage, real estate and technology who are truly moving this market forward. The 2021 HousingWire Insiders all possess the intellect, stamina and leadership to transform the housing industry for the better — growing businesses and supporting millions of American families.”

The Insiders Awards program recognizes 100 housing industry professionals who are moving mountains behind the scenes, taking on challenging projects and yielding positive results for their organizations. This year’s honorees are featured in the September issue of HousingWire magazine and on https://www.housingwire.com.

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

